Feder: Susy Schultz named executive director of broadcast museum

Susy Schultz, the esteemed Chicago journalist, educator, writer and strategist, has been hired as executive director of the Museum of Broadcast Communications, Robert Feder writes.

Effective August 19 she will succeed Julian Jackson, who resigned in March.

Since 2013 Schultz has been president of Public Narrative (formerly Community Media Workshop), the nonprofit community media training organization.

"Susy is experienced in developing and implementing innovative programs with key stakeholders," said David Plier, board chairman of the museum.

