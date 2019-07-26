5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

If you like listening to live local music, then you're in for a treat at the two-day Homegrown Arts & Music Festival in Lisle. Plus, more fun -- including a sword swallower and banana derby racing -- awaits at the DuPage and Lake County Fairs this weekend. Find more events at dailyherald.com/calendar.

Homegrown music

Take in loads of local music -- from synth-rock, indie and pop to rock, folk and Americana -- as 30 bands and 15 acoustic performers are slated to play the seventh annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at Lisle's BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $18 per day; $35 for two-day pass. homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com. 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28.

- Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Dan Meyer swallows a sword, one of the new acts at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton.

• Be amazed at the sword-swallowing skills of 2016 "America's Got Talent" contestant Dan Meyer at the DuPage County Fair this weekend. Plus, get in on watermelon- and pie-eating contests and see demolition derbies, magic shows, talent contests, concerts, 4-H exhibits, animals and more at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5-$15; free for kids 3 and younger. (630) 668-6636 or www.dupagecountyfair.org. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 26-28.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Gilligan, a capuchin monkey, makes faces at the crowd as he rides Scoobie Blue in the Banana Derby during opening day at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Wednesday.

• From banana derby racing, the lumberjack show and the Canine Stars stunt dog show to the pro rodeo stampede, demolition derby and the antique tractor parade, there's no shortage of entertaining events happening this weekend at the Lake County Fair at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Plus, don't miss the livestock barns, beer garden, music, carnival midway, food and more. $10 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors. www.lcfair.com. 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Founders' Days

Watch the "American Heroes" parade step off at 11 a.m. Saturday from Algonquin Road and Eastgate in Algonquin before heading over to the Algonquin Founders' Days fest at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive. The fest features a bake-off and ice-cream-eating contest, bags tournaments, concerts, Taste of Founders, a car show, a kids' corner, a 5K/10K race and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Daily pass: $5. (847) 242-1589, info@algonquinfoundersdays.com or algonquinfoundersdays.com. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Dragon rowing

The Chicago International Dragon Boat Festival features dragon boat races, concerts, food trucks, a beer garden, demonstrations and authentic Chinese cultural performances throughout the day at the South Pool of the Ned Brown Preserve at Busse Woods that straddles Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg. Free for spectators. (416) 962-8899 or gwndragonboat.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27.