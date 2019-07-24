Dining out: Two Brothers hosts For the Love of Hops Fest & Hampton Social goes 4 for $4

The SmashBurger is only $4 for four days, July 29-Aug. 1, at The Hampton Social. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

The tomato and watermelon salad is part of the new Summer Bounty on the Grill menu at Weber Grill Restaurant. Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurant

The Two Brothers for the Love of Hops Festival happens Saturday, July 27, at the Warrenville brewery. Courtesy of Two Brothers

For the Love of Hops

Come hungry and thirsty to Two Brothers for the Love of Hops Festival happening from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the parking lot at Two Brothers' Warrenville brewery. During the fest, there will be new beers, special beers, guest beers and old favorites on tap, plus lots of food and music from 90's Rewind, Dabylon and the Eric Lambert Trio. Advance tickets, which cost $10, include a Two Brothers beer. Tickets at the door are $10 but don't include a drink. Or be a VIP, which costs $65 and includes beer, food, indoor access and bathrooms and a private seating area. Part of the fest proceeds will benefit Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, a Wheaton nonprofit that provides housing and supportive services to veterans and their families.

Two Brothers Artisan Brewing is at 30W315 Calumet Ave. W., Warrenville, (630) 393-2337, twobrothersbrewing.com/.

Weber's Summer Bounty on the Grill

Summer won't last long, so Weber Grill Restaurants in Lombard and Schaumburg are making the most of the season with the new Summer Bounty on the Grill menu. Corporate Chef Matt McCormick crafted the new menu additions using locally sourced ingredients from Midwest farms and growers including Living Water Farms in Strawn, Illinois; Mighty Vine in Rochelle, Illinois; Homer's Ice Cream in Wilmette, Illinois; The Elegant Farmer in Mukwanago, Wisconsin, and more. Taste the bounty at lunch and dinner with dishes such as the tomato and watermelon salad with basil, pistachios and feta lime dressing for $11; the grill-roasted corn on the cob with lemon parsley butter and sea salt for $3; the Summer Berry Pie Baked in a Bag with Homer's vanilla bean ice cream and fresh whipped cream for two for $15; and the Idaho rainbow trout with summer succotash, corn, fava beans, chickpeas and curry vinaigrette for $23.

Weber Grill's suburban locations are at 2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/.

Weber Grill Restaurant recently added Idaho rainbow trout to its menu. - Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurant

"Yard House is known for having something for everyone," said Corporate Executive Chef Carlito Jocson. And now the restaurant has added the plant-based The Beyond Burger to its menu. The vegetarian and gluten-sensitive patty will be fire-grilled and then topped with vegan mozzarella, onions, tomato, arugula and crushed avocado. The $15.95 burger comes with a side of mixed field greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

Yard House's suburban locations are at 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, yardhouse.com/.

The Yard House recently added The Beyond Burger to its menu. - Courtesy of The Yard House

Can't make it to Italy this summer? Naperville's Che Figata is happy to offer the next best thing: Table Italiano, a culinary tour of food and wine from the Emilia Romagna region during a dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26. The first course plates Prosciutto 5 ways paired with Venturini Baldini Montelocce Lambrusc. Next is Balsamic 25 paired with Rashi Joyvin White Lambrusco before moving on to charcuterie and a glass of Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco Grasparossa. Then it's raviolo (duck egg, spinach, ricotta and tomato jam) with La Stoppa Emilia Barbera della Stoppa. Fill up on beef ragu (gnocchi, tenderloin, short rib and Parmesan) with La Piccola Emilia Malbo Gentile. And end on a sweet note with Torta Barozzi (candied prosciutto, strawberries and red wine sauce). Dinner is $70, including tax and gratuity. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/.

Che Figata is at 2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210 or chefigatakitchen.com/.

The Hampton Pizza is only $4 at The Hampton Social July 29-Aug. 1. - Courtesy of The Hampton Social

East Coast-inspired The Hampton Social is turning 4. And to celebrate, the Smash Burger, Hampton Pizza, Sea of Lavender cocktail and Frosé are only $4 each all day Monday through Thursday, July 29-Aug. 1. If you can't make it out this week, know that It's Always Summer Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday features half-off pizza and rosé of the day.

The Hampton Social is at 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009, or thehamptonsocial.com/.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day Monday by offering wings for 92 cents each. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

Of course there's a National Chicken Wing Day (Monday, July 29). And Timothy O'Toole's Pub will celebrate by offering wings for 92 cents each on Monday at all four locations. Chef Corey Grupe's wings feature sauces such as mild, buffalo, spicy, Irish ghost, garlic ginger, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, chipotle BBQ and maple bourbon BBQ. Served in baskets of five, 10, 20, 30 or 50, the wings also come with carrots, celery and dip.

Timothy O'Tooles is at 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800, and 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, (312) 642-0700; O'Toole's is at 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600, and 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/.

Did somebody say free cheesecake?

For one of the richest days of the year -- National Cheesecake Day is Tuesday, July 30 -- Texas de Brazil will be serving a free slice of cheesecake to all diners who purchase a regular meal. The offer is good at all locations.

Texas de Brazil is at 5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, and 856 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park, (708) 998-4800, texasdebrazil.com/.

Rocking beer

This is big. Rockers Chevelle (originally based out of Grayslake) are partnering with Revolution Brewing for an exclusive craft beer named La Gargola, a classic German-style Helles Lager. And the band and Revolution will be hosting a beer release party from 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Aug. 1, at Revolution Brewpub in Chicago, on the eve of Chevelle's performance at Lollapalooza at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Pours of La Gargola will be available at this free 21-and-over event.

Revolution Brewpub is at 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, chevelleinc.com/ or revbrew.com/.

