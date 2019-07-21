Small details are what makes a room shine

Your accessorizing of a room is what makes it personal. Creators Syndicate

Accessorizing a home is what makes it personal … your home. Adding that final layer will make generic, store-bought furniture seem special and show off your style.

In any accessorizing situation, success or failure is measured by the attention to detail -- or lack thereof. Pay attention to the following tried-and-true tips that will make your home warm and read like a masterpiece.

• For the book-lovers with a lack of adequate storage, use your books as side tables, doorstops or bases underneath tabletop items.

• Make sure to add color-coordinated pillows and throws that play off the color of the curtains or rug in the room.

• A room full of antiques can be freshened up by pairing them with a bold modern wall color, adding a contemporary work of art or large black-and-white photograph to the mix.

• Don't overaccessorize a mantelpiece. Opt for a singular item such as a large vase or a work of art.

• A playful geometric or sunburst mirror can help keep a room young.

• Top a pair of plain etageres with a collection of blue and white ginger jars for unexpected flair.

• Add lots and lots of framed works of art to a room. This will impart drama and take the focus off underwhelming or dated furniture.

• For a sense of casual elegance in a dining room, pair a simple, inexpensive, contemporary table with expensive period chairs. Your table, topped with dishes and silverware, will hardly be noticed. Your chairs, on the other hand, will shine.

• Select one large work of art to make a statement rather than several smaller pieces.

• Adorn a dining table with unexpected objets d'art such as a collection of small figurines floating amid dishes and glassware.

• A distressed wood floor can be livened with bold-colored stripes or a checkerboard of contrasting colors. This will eliminate the need for an area rug.

• To give traditional decor a contemporary spin, use gauzy roman shades instead of heavy floor-to-ceiling drapes.

• If you are tired of your wall color, add an overlay of white paint with a geometric stencil of your choice for a fresh style.

• Nothing affects the mood of a room more than light. Adding a lamp or opening a window shade can change the spirit of your space.

• A low cocktail table filled with candelabra of different heights and materials is a dramatic centerpiece. Just keep track of the flames and melting wax at all times.

• Use household items as accessories. A grouping of Mason jars filled with garden flowers is always spectacular.

• Create a focal point in any room, even if it means using furnishing out of context. For example, a ceiling-hung pot rack can be placed in front of a window and atop a side table laden with a cascading vine or plant for a bit of a surprise.

As you can see, accessorizing can be wildly exciting. Your imagination is the only limit and can only make your accessorizing choices better, so focus on the details.

• Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.

© 2019, Creators Syndicate