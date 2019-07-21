Entertainment

Honor guard, music all part of Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade

  The American flag is carried by and reflected in the chrome helmet of Dan Glodowski, of the Lake Zurich Sons of the American Legion, during the Alpine Fest parade Sunday. He was marching in a combined Honor Guard in memory of his father Robert, a World War II vet who passed away less than a year ago.

      The American flag is carried by and reflected in the chrome helmet of Dan Glodowski, of the Lake Zurich Sons of the American Legion, during the Alpine Fest parade Sunday. He was marching in a combined Honor Guard in memory of his father Robert, a World War II vet who passed away less than a year ago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  The Chicago Medinah Shriners Black Horse Troop walks in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday.

      The Chicago Medinah Shriners Black Horse Troop walks in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  The Crystal Lake Strikers perform in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday.

      The Crystal Lake Strikers perform in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  People salute as an Honor Guard made up of American Legion Post 964, Sons of American Legion and VFW Post 11020 march in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday.

      People salute as an Honor Guard made up of American Legion Post 964, Sons of American Legion and VFW Post 11020 march in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Kids throw -- and collect -- candy during the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday.

      Kids throw -- and collect -- candy during the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Prakash Chitale of Lake Zurich closes his eyes briefly as the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade marches past Sunday.

      Prakash Chitale of Lake Zurich closes his eyes briefly as the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade marches past Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  The Lake Zurich Fire Department sprays the crowd to close out the Alpine Fest parade Sunday.

      The Lake Zurich Fire Department sprays the crowd to close out the Alpine Fest parade Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Pau Lim performs with the Crystal Lake Strikers in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday.

      Pau Lim performs with the Crystal Lake Strikers in the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 

Viewers lining the route of Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade were treated to music, patriotic displays and whatever candy they could catch.

The parade stepped off Sunday morning on Route 12 just north of Route 22.

Local groups participated in the parade, which included water sprays from the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

