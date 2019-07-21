Honor guard, music all part of Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade
Viewers lining the route of Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade were treated to music, patriotic displays and whatever candy they could catch.
The parade stepped off Sunday morning on Route 12 just north of Route 22.
Local groups participated in the parade, which included water sprays from the Lake Zurich Fire Department.
