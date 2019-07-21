Best bets: DuPage and Lake County fairs return Wednesday

County fairs

Take your pick between the DuPage County Fair and the Lake County Fair. Both return Wednesday with livestock contests, carnival rides, concerts, displays and other family activities. The DuPage County Fairgrounds are at 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5-$15. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. The Lake County Fairgrounds are at 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10; $5 kids and seniors; multiday packages available. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. DuPage County Fair: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 24-25; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday, July 26 to 28; Lake County Fair: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 24 and 25; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Ham Bone Express Pig Racing was featured at a previous Lake County Fair in Grayslake. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope all share the concert bill for the Wheels of Soul Tour at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $42 general admission; $52-$98 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21

The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs as part of the Wheels of Soul tour at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Sunday, July 21. - Associated Press, 2014

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Elmer Bernstein's score live to a screening of Harold Ramis' classic 1984 film "Ghostbusters" at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $35-$90 pavilion seating; $25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Elmer Bernstein's score live to a screening of the 1984 film comedy "Ghostbusters" at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, July 21. - Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

R&B singer Khalid brings his "Free Spirit World Tour" with guest Clairo on Thursday to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $69.95 and verified resale tickets. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Singer-songwriter Khalid brings his "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour" to the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, July 25. - Associated Press, 2018

See which contestant wins the grand prize and the Fan Favorite prize at the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 10 finale on Saturday at the Little Italy Fest-West at Centennial Park, Lake Street at Rohlwing Road, Addison. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or events.dailyherald.com. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27