10 hot tickets: 'Kindred Spirits Live' at Genesee Theatre; Cristela Alonzo at Vic Theatre

Comedian Cristela Alonzo appears at the Vic Theatre in Chicago at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Associated Press, 2017

Pure Prairie League: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: country/rock. $38-$55. On sale noon Friday, July 19. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

"Antoni in the Kitchen": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: a book tour featuring Antoni Porowski of "Queer Eye." $45 (includes copy of the book). On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Antoni Porowski of "Queer Eye" discusses his book "Antoni in the Kitchen" at Park West in Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 11. - Associated Press, 2019

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls -- "No Man's Land Tour": 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago: folk/rock. $35-$75. (773) 935-6860 or livenation.com.

"Kindred Spirits Live" with Amy Bruni and Adam Berry: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: stage show featuring the hosts of the Travel Channel show. $35-$65. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

"Stuff You Missed in History Class": 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: live taping of the popular historical podcast. $25. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Judah & the Lion -- "Pep Talks World Wide Tour 2019": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Aragon Entertainment Center, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: Americana/alternative rock. $29.50-$39.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. (800) 745-3000.

An Evening with The Flatlanders: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: country. $45-$58. On sale noon Friday, July 19. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Comedian Nick Kroll brings his "Middle-Aged Boy Tour" at the Vic Theatre in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. - Associated Press, 2019

Nick Kroll -- "Middle-Aged Boy Tour": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: comedy. $29-$39. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Cristela Alonzo: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: comedy. $30. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

"The Greatest Love of All -- A Tribute to Whitney Houston": 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: stage show paying tribute to the late pop diva. $35-$55. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.