Doc Brown, The Dude and more: Four special suburban film screenings

If you're a moviegoer who's tired of summer superheroes, there are four special screenings in the coming week across the suburbs that might lure you away from the flat-screen.

• Great Scott! The Chicago Film Critics Association's Critics Classics series goes "Back to the Future" at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Elk Grove Theatre, 1050 Elk Grove Town Center, Elk Grove Village. See the most beloved movie of the '80s (I don't think that's overstating it) with what is sure to be an enthusiastic crowd for $5, then stay for a post-film discussion and podcast recording with host Patrick Bromley. Reserve your spot online at classiccinemas.com.

Go have dinner at Murray Bros. Caddyshack in Rosemont next Wednesday, then watch "Caddyshack" in a special outdoor screening. - Daily Herald file photo

• WGN Radio overnight host Nick Digilio takes his monthly film club outdoors on Wednesday, July 17, for a unique screening of the 1980 comedy "Caddyshack." The evening begins at 6 with dinner at the film's namesake restaurant, Murray Bros. Caddyshack, 9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Mention you're with the film club and you'll get a 15% discount on your bill. For an additional $10, continue the party at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare, 5440 N. River Road, Rosemont, where the film will be screened in the outdoor courtyard. Call Murray Bros. Caddyshack at (847) 443-3673 and mention the Nick Digilio Film Club to reserve your spot. For more information, visit Digilio's Facebook page at facebook.com/NickDigilioFilmClub.

Mark it, Dude -- the Tivoli in Downers Grove is showing "The Big Lebowski" this weekend.

• The Dude abides, and so does the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove, which will screen the Coen brothers' classic comedy "The Big Lebowski" at midnight Saturday, July 13. Jeff Bridges plays sweater-clad stoner Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, who enjoys bowling with Walter and Donnie when he isn't contending with nihilists, avant-garde artists and porn moguls. You can see the 1998 classic for $8 ($6 seniors) or join the pre-movie bowling party at Tivoli Bowl, 938 Warren Ave., Downers Grove, for $25. That gets you two hours of open bowling, shoe rental and a movie ticket. (Far out, man.) Buy online at classiccinemas.com.

• Speaking of the Tivoli, the After Hours Film Society returns to the theater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, with "Non-Fiction," a French comedy from art house favorite Olivier Assayas ("Personal Shopper," "Clouds of Sils Maria"). Juliette Binoche stars as an actress who is having an affair with an author whose novel was turned down by the actress' literary editor husband. "Non-Fiction" screened at the Venice Film Festival, and now screens for you, for $10 -- $6 if you're an AFHS member.

• Follow Sean on Twitter at @SeanStanglandDH.