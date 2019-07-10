Sound check: Garth Brooks, DISRUPT Fest, Windy City Smokeout and more

DISRUPT Fest

Looking to rock a little harder this weekend? Sum 41 headlines the Rockstar Energy DISRUPT Festival Tour, making its way to the suburbs Friday. The hard rock and metalcore festival features a lineup bound to get your feet moving and your blood pumping. Catch The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Trophy Eyes, Juliet Simms and Hyro the Hero as they play on two stages within the grounds. 1:30 p.m. (gates at 1 p.m.) Friday, July 12, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $20. livenation.com.

Windy City Smokeout

The Windy City Smokeout may be settling into new digs in the parking lot of the United Center this weekend, but the celebration of country music, craft beers and barbecue still offers some of the best acts and some of the best food. Platinum artists Chris Young and Cole Swindell and 2018 CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion headline the three-day festival, which also features the Eli Young Band, Lanco, Ashley McBryde, Hannah Ellis, Parker McCollum and many others on the lineup. Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, and noon Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, at parking lot C of the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets are $40 for Friday, $49.95 for Saturday, $40 for Sunday and $115 for a three-day pass at windycitysmokeout.com.

DZ Fest

Ben Arguelles and his recording studio, DZ Records, host the 8th annual edition of his independent and underground music festival, DZ Fest, this weekend. Spend two days outdoors while 40 acts -- including Matthew McNeal, Emily Blue, Jordanna, Yadda Yadda, GIRL K, 8-bit crEEps, Shi la Rosa, Fletcher Rockwell, Pledge Drive and more -- perform on two stages. Snag band merch, peruse the art and enjoy food from Henry's Tacos, which will have a food truck parked outside. It's a wonderful way to support the local scene and discover new, up-and-coming talent. Noon Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, 8548 S. 85th Court, Hickory Hills. Donations will benefit the Children First Fund: The Chicago Public Schools Foundation. Find the schedule and more event info at facebook.com.

Where the whiskey drowns ...

Country superstar Garth Brooks announced his summerlong "Dive Bar Tour" this week, and he's kicking it off right here in Chicago. Catch him live at Joe's on Weed Street Monday, July 15. The only way in, according to Joe's, is by winning tickets from US99 or Big 95.5, so you better start checking in now! 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Joe's on Weed Street, 940 W. Weed St., Chicago. (312) 337-3486 or joesbar.com.

Revolt Coda's new album, "Juxtaposition," gets the release-party treatment at Cubby Bear Saturday, July 13, with Rotten Mouth, Microcosms and North and Wells. - Courtesy of Zach Stone

• Say goodbye to The Linden Method's Cody Horner at his final show before moving out of state, and welcome back original member Robby DiDomenico as he returns to Illinois when the band plays with Lights Over Bridgeport, Take the Reins and The Hallow at Liar's Cub this weekend. 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Liar's Club, 1665 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $5. facebook.com.

• West suburban pop-punk band Showoff plays a 20th anniversary show at Beat Kitchen this weekend with Avenues, The Reaganomics and Parker. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Revolt Coda embraces a more funk-inspired groove on its new rock album, "Juxtaposed," celebrated at a release show this weekend, along with Rotten Mouth, Microcosms and North and Wells. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10-$15. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• After nearly 10 years apart, members of Wauconda alternative rock band Flowers for Dorian team up for a reunion show at Sideouts Sports Tavern, joined by rising Northwest suburban pop-punk band Glory Days. 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake. $10-$15. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Brian also keeps tabs on the Chicago-area music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.