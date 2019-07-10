Brandy, En Vogue and Arrested Development cancel at Aurora's RiverEdge; refunds offered

An Aug. 17 concert featuring Brandy, pictured, with En Vogue and Arrested Development has been canceled at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Refunds are being offered to ticket buyers while promoters hope to reschedule the already rescheduled performance. Associated Press, 2018

The Brandy, En Vogue and Arrested Development concert on Aug. 17 at Aurora's RiverEdge Park has been canceled. "Unforeseen circumstances" were cited in a RiverEdge statement.

The concert, which had already been moved to Aug. 17 from an earlier scheduled summer date, is now being refunded to ticket buyers. The statement also mentioned that RiverEdge was working to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the concert in the future.

Ticket refunds are offered in the patrons' original form of payment. For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com.