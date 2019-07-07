Weekend picks: Anime Midwest draws fans to Rosemont for costumes, camaraderie

Drawn together

Anime Midwest returns with costume balls, video game competitions, merchandise sales and lots of other activities for die-hard fans of Japanese anime and manga this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $70 three-day admission; $40-$50 one-day admission. (800) 745-3000 or rosemont.com. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Elizabethan experience

See jousting, falcon demonstrations, Elizabethan costume parades and more when the Bristol Renaissance Faire reopens for the season starting Saturday at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. $25.95; $10 kids ages 5-12; $160 season pass. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Flora fun

More than 90 artists show off their creations as part of an outdoor Art Festival this weekend along the Esplanade of the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free admission, but parking is $30 per vehicle. (847) 835-6801 or amdurproductions.com or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7

WWI restoration

See loads of restored and colorized World War I footage in the acclaimed documentary "They Shall Not Grow Old," which is directed by Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), on Sunday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Free admission, but RSVP required. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Classic revived

Steppenwolf Theatre revives "True West," the darkly comic classic that placed the company in the national spotlight. The production stars ensemble members Jon Michael Hill (of TV's "Elementary") and Namir Smallwood as estranged brothers Austin and Lee in Sam Shepard's examination of toxic sibling rivalry between two men who are two sides of the same coin. Former Steppenwolf artistic director Randall Arney directs the production, which features Francis Guinan and Jacqueline Williams. Previews at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7; and July 10-13 at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The show opens July 14. $20-$96. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Civic duty

A group of women meet daily over breakfast, lunch and dinner to gossip, dream and contemplate their lives all while understanding that the meal might be their last in "Hitler's Tasters," a dark comedy by Michelle Kholos Brooks. Based on actual events, the play tells the story of young women forced to sample Adolf Hitler's food to ensure it was not poisoned. Following its Skokie run, the production moves to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, and through July 14 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $32-$46. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Concert highlights

Open Jazz Jam hosted by Elysian Green & Friends: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Ivy Ford: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 427-1190 or buddyguy.com.

