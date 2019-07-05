Where you can still catch suburban fireworks shows

See a free fireworks show at dusk on July 5 at the Palatine Jaycees' Hometown Fest.

Independence Day is over, but the fireworks shows continue in the suburbs this weekend and a few other dates next week.

Here's where you can find them:

Arlington Heights

Dusk Friday, July 5, at Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. Live racing, music, family activities, kids' crafts and more during the day. Gates open at 2 p.m. First post is at 3:15. $22-$90. General admission and all-inclusive ticket options available. www.arlingtonpark.com.

Crystal Lake

Dusk Sunday, July 7, at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Beach gates open at 9 a.m. for a community celebration, with regular beach admission fees applying from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $3 per person starting at 2:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Rain date is July 14. crystallakeparks.org.

Fox River Grove

Dusk Saturday, July 6, at Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane. Part of Rock the River 2019, which begins at 2:30 p.m. and includes music, food, face painting and more. Shuttle bus available. Free; donations accepted. (847) 639-3170 or www.foxrivergrove-il.org.

Geneva

Following the Kane County Cougars game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane. Legoland Night includes free Legoland passes for the first 1,500 kids to attend. Tickets: $9-$30. (630) 232-8811 or milb.com/kane-county.

Glendale Heights

Dusk Wednesday, July 10, and Sunday, July 14, as part of Glendale Heights Fest, which runs July 10-14 in Camera Park. Free. glendaleheightsfest.com.

Gurnee

Dusk Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway. Part of Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, which includes early admission to the park for guests who bring in a Coca-Cola product. See website for admission fees. www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/special-events/celebration/july-4th-fest.

Lisle

9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St. Part of the Eyes to the Skies Festival, which features more than 20 hot air balloons, music and more. See website for concert details. Admission is $10; free for kids 8 and younger, active military members and veterans (with ID). www.eyestotheskies.org.

Mount Prospect

9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. Part of the 80th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival. Free. www.mplions.org.

Palatine

Dusk Friday, July 5, from Ost Field behind Palatine Community Center, 250 E. Wood St. Part of Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest 2019, which runs through Sunday, July 7, at Community Park near Wood Street and Hicks Road. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Pingree Grove

Dusk Saturday, July 6, at the baseball complex, 1125 Wester Blvd. Part of the Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration, which runs Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, and includes concerts, a car show, food and more. Free. villageofpingreegrove.org.

Rosemont

After the Chicago Dogs game against the Gary Southshore Railcats Thursday, July 11 at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Game starts at 6:05 p.m. For tickets, check thechicagodogs.com.

Schaumburg

Following the Schaumburg Boomers games against the Washington WidlThings on Friday, July 12 (6:30 p.m. game start) and Saturday, July 13 (6 p.m. game start) at the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. Tickets: boomersbaseball.com/.