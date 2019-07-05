5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Chaka Khan shares a concert bill with Michael McDonald at the Ravinia Festival on Saturday, July 6. Associated Press, 2019

Fans of Japanese anime and manga converge for Anime Midwest in Rosemont this weekend and prog rock legends Yes, Asia and John Lodge headline Aurora's RiverEdge Park Saturday for "The Royal Affair Tour." These are just two fun ideas for the weekend. For more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Drawn together

Anime Midwest returns with costume balls, video game competitions, merchandise sales and lots of other activities for die-hard fans of Japanese anime and manga at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $70 three-day admission; $40-$50 one-day admission. (800) 745-3000 or rosemont.com. 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 5; 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 6; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

See fans in many kinds of "cos play" outfits at the Anime Midwest convention in Rosemont. - Daily Herald File Photo

More than 90 artists show off their creations as part of an outdoor Art Festival along the Esplanade of the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free admission, but parking is $30 per vehicle. (847) 835-6801 or amdurproductions.com or chicagobotanic.org. Public preview from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5; regular show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7.

The Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival returns this weekend to Glencoe. - Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden, 2016

See lots of reptiles, birds, hedgehogs, ferrets, tarantulas and other creatures at Scott Smith's All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Plus, stock up on cages, bedding, tanks, toys and more. $5; free parking. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

John Lodge, bassist for the Moody Blues, is on the roster for Saturday's "The Royal Affair Tour" at Aurora's RiverEdge Park. - Associated Press, 2018

Prog rock legends Yes, Asia, John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy are all on the bill of the "The Royal Affair Tour," which plays RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $29 general admission; $39-$89 reserved seating; $175-$299 VIP seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

Music icons

Music stars Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan share a concert bill, with Isaiah Sharkey as the opening act, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $80-$90 pavilion seating; $33-$38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6.