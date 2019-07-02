How to keep food-borne illnesses from spoiling Fourth of July parties

The combination of outdoor cooking, perishable food and muggy, hot weather can be a recipe for an intestinal disaster on the Fourth of July.

To avoid those kinds of fireworks, anyone handling the grill or barbecue pit should adhere to food safety practices to guard against illness-causing bacteria.

Ahead of holiday cookout celebrations, Kane County Health Department officials on Tuesday released a handy list of tips for avoiding food poisoning and safely preparing meals.

Here's their guide:

• Before cooking, wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Dry your hands with a clean towel or disposable paper towel.

• Wash your hands immediately after handling raw meats and poultry. Doing so will avoid cross-contamination of other foods, spice containers or surfaces.

• Set up a food station table with items that can help you keep cold foods cold (coolers) and hot foods hot (chafing dishes). Bacteria grows more rapidly in the so-called "danger zone," a range of temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That means hot foods should be kept at or above 140 degrees, and cold items should be kept at or below 40 degrees.

• Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to safe minimum internal temperatures: 145 degrees with a three-minute rest time for beef, pork, lamb and veal; 145 degrees for fish; 160 degrees for ground meats (beef, lamb, veal, pork); and 165 degrees for whole poultry, poultry breasts and ground poultry.

• Keep condiments and other burger toppings -- mayo, avocado, tomatoes -- chilled on a tray of ice and replenish the ice as necessary

• Perishable food items should not be left outside for more than two hours if the temperature is at or below 90 degrees, and only one hour if the temperature is at or above 90. Any leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours (one hour if temperatures are at or above 90 degrees) of being placed outside. Unsure how long food has been sitting out? Throw it out immediately.

• The USDA also offers a "Meat and Poultry Hotline" at (1-888-674-6854) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email or chat at AskKaren.gov.