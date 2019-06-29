Weekend picks: Dog Days returns to Cantigny; Jimmie Vaughan plays the Arcada Theatre

Dogs can keep cool in the splash park area during the Dog Days event at Cantigny Park. Courtesy of Jim Hoch/Cantigny Park

Arf! arf!

Canines and their owners can have lots of fun at Dog Days at Cantigny Park. There's a dog play area, vendors and some specially trained canines to entertain. The event is Saturday at Parade Field, 1 S 151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free admission, but parking is $10. All dogs must have current vaccination tags and be on non-retractable leashes. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Float your boat

Cheer on homemade boats that both float and sink at the Lake Ellyn Cardboard Regatta, which returns this Saturday at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. $50 boat registration in advance; free as a spectator. (630) 858-2462 or gepark.org. 10 a.m. admission; races from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Garden gems

Five private gardens in the Libertyville area open to the public for the Hidden Gems Garden Walk on Saturday. The self-guided tour begins around 150 Broadway St., Libertyville. $15. towncountrygardenclub.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Stonewall celebration

The inaugural Pride in the Park celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with acts including Steve Aoki, Todrick Hall and local drag queens, as well as some featured on "RuPaul's Drag Race" such as Shea Couleé and Coco Montrese. The event is on Saturday at Butler Field at Grant Park, 377 E. Monroe St., Chicago. $55 general admission; $125 VIP admission. prideintheparkchicago.com. 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Nostalgia trip

Flash back to Top 40 music of the 1980s with the '80s on the Fox concert featuring Rick Springfield, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Patty Smyth & Scandal and The Romantics. The concert is Saturday at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30 general admission; $35-$55 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Murder Mystery & Martinis

Oh, this sounds like fun. Get decked out in your best Roaring '20s garb for Martini Room's next Murder Mystery & Martini Party starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. In this improv-inspired event, you'll get to play the role of suspect, detective or witness in the murder of a top crime boss in Chicago. The $45 ticket to the party includes 1920s-themed hors d'oeuvres, all murder-mystery materials including a character sketch, raffle prizes for the winners and photos of your experience. Specialty speakeasy-inspired martinis will be available for purchase. Make reservations at eventbrite.com/. Martini Room is at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/.

'Paper Queen' release show

Violet Crime took something that clearly wasn't broken and somehow added even more heart to it. The band dropped singles this spring leading up to the recent release of its new EP, "Paper Queen," a collection of soul-pop songs rich with imagery and dripping with emotion. Saturday the five-piece -- known around the Chicago area for nuanced and moving live performances with intensely lush vocal harmonies and catchy melodies -- is sharing those songs and more (joined by a few special guest bandmates for the night) at its EP release show. Tiote, Bright Kid, The Darling Suns and Wilem & the Warning round out the rest of the killer lineup. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Battle at Side Street

Round 2 of Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands launches this weekend, pitting the up-and-coming talents (and fans) of Round 1 winners New Nights, Billow, Three Oh Go and Whüzy against one another. Maybe you know the bands, and maybe you don't; either way you should go see what they have in store and support your favorites. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Saturday, June 29, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation each night. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

'Strange Pleasure'

Texas blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan ("Six Strings Down," "Tilt a Whirl") performs in concert on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29

'The Music Man'

Tony Award-winning director Mary Zimmerman returns to the Goodman Theatre to helm Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey's feel-good musical comedy "The Music Man," about fast-talking con man Harold Hill (Geoff Packard) who promises the residents of a small Iowa town he'll transform their youngsters into a first-rate marching band. Everyone buys into his fantasy except savvy librarian Marian (Monica West). Music director Jermaine Hill conducts Goodman's 11-member orchestra for the revival, which has been extended through Aug. 11. Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30; and through July 7 at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Opens July 8. $45-$142. (312) 443-2800 or goodmantheatre.org.

'All Shook Up'

Williams Street Repertory presents "All Shook Up," a jukebox musical pairing William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" with Elvis Presley's music. Set in a small town in 1950s America, the tuner is about the impact a guitar-playing stranger has on the locals. Mark R. Mahallak directs. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30; and through July 21 at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $39.50. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

'Saturday' on Sunday

Former "Real Simple" magazine food director and Food Network veteran Sarah Copeland promotes her cookbook "Every Day is Saturday" with a cooking demonstration on Sunday at Le Creuset at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Free admission. (847) 678-3527 or lecreuset.com or fashionoutletsofchicago.com. 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30

Country at Ravinia

The Ravinia Festival goes country with Sugarland and Noah Schnacky Sunday. Tickets are $130-$140 for pavilion seating and $49-$54 for lawn seating at 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30

