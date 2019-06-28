Concerts: Counting Crows at Ravinia, Jennifer Lopez at United Center

Adam Duritz and Counting Crows hit Ravinia Saturday, June 29, with the "25 Years and Counting Tour." Associated Press

Outlaw Music Fest with Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Dawes, Old Crow Medicine Show, Phil Lesh and Lissie: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $18. livenation.com.

The Long Lost: 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at FoxFire, 17 W. State St., Geneva. Free. (630) 232-1369 or foxfiregeneva.com.

Little Big Town, Jillian Jacqueline: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Friday, June 28, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $49-$150. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

The National, Alvvays: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago. $39-$69. (708) 614-0283 or livenation.com.

Kowloon Bay EP release with Lightweights, Guardrail and Eddy and the Arsons: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Rod Melancon, Ross Cooper, Evan Bartels: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$18. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Atomic Love, She Rides Tigers, The Kings Rising, OD Jo: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at The Uptown, 12 W. Burlington Ave., Westmont. Free. (630) 969-4717 or facebook.com.

Gravity -- The John Mayer Experience, The Mary Jane Breakdown: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $5-$8. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

ACOA, Scotch the Filmmaker EP release, Safari Room: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

Danielle Juhre: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Werewolves at Hour 30, Polish Gifts, Leah Capelle: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Micawber, Morta Skuld, Bloodletter, Toxic Ruin: 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

See This Through, Mudfish, Love Lay Silent: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

'80s on the Fox with Rick Springfield, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Patty Smyth & Scandal and The Romantics: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30 general admission; $35-$55 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

Tonic Freight Train, Josh LaSota, Foresight, Monarch and more: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $7-$10. (847) 428-0562 or eventbrite.com.

Violet Crime, Tiote, Bright Kid, The Darling Suns, Wilem & the Warning: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

VP Punk Night XVII featuring Solution Unsatisfactory, Rhetoric Vendetta, 40oz. Sidekicks, Shanghai Theater and Dead Freddie: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at O'Neill's Pub, 236 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. (630) 627-1600 or facebook.com.

Mark Lee (of Third Day): 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$45. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Noah Gabriel: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at FoxFire, 17 W. State St., Geneva. Free. (630) 232-1369 or foxfiregeneva.com.

Counting Crows "25 Years and Counting Tour" with Margaret Glaspy: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Saturday, June 29, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $130-$140; lawn seats are sold out. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands Round 2.1: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Saturday, June 29, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation each night. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Mutts, Archie Powell & the Exports, Lung, Vamos: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

Friday Pilots Club, Blubird, Ethel Shank: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10. (773) 327-1662 or ticketweb.com.

Snoop Dogg, MacShawn100: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $59.50. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

Jennifer Lopez "It's My Party Tour" with World of Dance: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $59. (800) 653-8000 or ticketmaster.com.

A Killer's Confession, City of the Weak, Consume the Divide: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$13. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Head Honchos: 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Mac's On Slade, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. Free. (847) 907-9621 or facebook.com/MacsOnSlade.

The Way Down Wanderers, Chicken Wire Empire: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $15. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

D Liva, The Lunchroom Rejects, R Avenue, Local Motive: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bourbon on Division, 2050 W. Division St., Chicago. $10. (773) 796-5879 or eventbrite.com.

Jagged Little Pill, The Weeze: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Bird Motel, The Marquees, Avenue, Not Street, Cat and the Curiosity: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Sugarland, Noah Schnacky: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Sunday, June 30, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $49-$140. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Jennifer Lopez "It's My Party Tour" with World of Dance: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $39. (800) 653-8000 or ticketmaster.com.

Steve Miller Band, Matt Andersen: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Monday, July 1, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $38-$115. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Royal Tusk, The Dose, Cold Kingdom: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$33. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Todd Kessler Presents Songwriters in the Round with Laura Glyda, Kevin Farris and Pino Farina: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $8-$20. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

T.I.: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 2, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $27-$85. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Dennis O'Brien: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at FoxFire, 17 W. State St., Geneva. Free. (630) 232-1369 or foxfiregeneva.com.

Dave Matthews Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $65. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheatre.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.