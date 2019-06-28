Concerts: Counting Crows at Ravinia, Jennifer Lopez at United Center
Outlaw Music Fest with Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Dawes, Old Crow Medicine Show, Phil Lesh and Lissie: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $18. livenation.com.
The Long Lost: 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at FoxFire, 17 W. State St., Geneva. Free. (630) 232-1369 or foxfiregeneva.com.
Little Big Town, Jillian Jacqueline: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Friday, June 28, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $49-$150. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.
The National, Alvvays: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago. $39-$69. (708) 614-0283 or livenation.com.
Kowloon Bay EP release with Lightweights, Guardrail and Eddy and the Arsons: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.
Rod Melancon, Ross Cooper, Evan Bartels: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$18. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.
Atomic Love, She Rides Tigers, The Kings Rising, OD Jo: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at The Uptown, 12 W. Burlington Ave., Westmont. Free. (630) 969-4717 or facebook.com.
Gravity -- The John Mayer Experience, The Mary Jane Breakdown: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $5-$8. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.
ACOA, Scotch the Filmmaker EP release, Safari Room: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.
Danielle Juhre: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.
Werewolves at Hour 30, Polish Gifts, Leah Capelle: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.
Micawber, Morta Skuld, Bloodletter, Toxic Ruin: 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.
See This Through, Mudfish, Love Lay Silent: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
'80s on the Fox with Rick Springfield, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Patty Smyth & Scandal and The Romantics: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30 general admission; $35-$55 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.
Tonic Freight Train, Josh LaSota, Foresight, Monarch and more: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $7-$10. (847) 428-0562 or eventbrite.com.
Violet Crime, Tiote, Bright Kid, The Darling Suns, Wilem & the Warning: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.
VP Punk Night XVII featuring Solution Unsatisfactory, Rhetoric Vendetta, 40oz. Sidekicks, Shanghai Theater and Dead Freddie: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at O'Neill's Pub, 236 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. (630) 627-1600 or facebook.com.
Mark Lee (of Third Day): 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$45. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.
Noah Gabriel: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at FoxFire, 17 W. State St., Geneva. Free. (630) 232-1369 or foxfiregeneva.com.
Counting Crows "25 Years and Counting Tour" with Margaret Glaspy: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Saturday, June 29, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $130-$140; lawn seats are sold out. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.
Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands Round 2.1: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Saturday, June 29, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation each night. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.
Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
Mutts, Archie Powell & the Exports, Lung, Vamos: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.
Friday Pilots Club, Blubird, Ethel Shank: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10. (773) 327-1662 or ticketweb.com.
Snoop Dogg, MacShawn100: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $59.50. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.
Jennifer Lopez "It's My Party Tour" with World of Dance: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $59. (800) 653-8000 or ticketmaster.com.
A Killer's Confession, City of the Weak, Consume the Divide: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$13. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.
Head Honchos: 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Mac's On Slade, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. Free. (847) 907-9621 or facebook.com/MacsOnSlade.
The Way Down Wanderers, Chicken Wire Empire: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $15. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.
D Liva, The Lunchroom Rejects, R Avenue, Local Motive: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bourbon on Division, 2050 W. Division St., Chicago. $10. (773) 796-5879 or eventbrite.com.
Jagged Little Pill, The Weeze: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Bird Motel, The Marquees, Avenue, Not Street, Cat and the Curiosity: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.
Sugarland, Noah Schnacky: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Sunday, June 30, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $49-$140. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.
Jennifer Lopez "It's My Party Tour" with World of Dance: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $39. (800) 653-8000 or ticketmaster.com.
Steve Miller Band, Matt Andersen: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Monday, July 1, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $38-$115. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.
Royal Tusk, The Dose, Cold Kingdom: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$33. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.
Todd Kessler Presents Songwriters in the Round with Laura Glyda, Kevin Farris and Pino Farina: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $8-$20. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.
T.I.: 7:30 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 2, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $27-$85. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.
Dennis O'Brien: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at FoxFire, 17 W. State St., Geneva. Free. (630) 232-1369 or foxfiregeneva.com.
Dave Matthews Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $65. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheatre.com.
