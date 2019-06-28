Brats, bands, beer highlight Barrington's Fourth of July fest

Compared to some other festivals, Barrington's Fourth of July celebration may seem more low-key. For instance, there's no carnival. There is, however, a parade, a fireworks display, and plenty of good food and music.

Events, which kick off Wednesday and run through Saturday, are centered around the Brat Tent hosted by the Barrington Lions Club, where members will be grilling bratwurst and other festival favorites, and around the stage in the north Metra commuter parking lot, just south of Main Street in downtown Barrington.

Admission is free; however, there is a $5 cover charge after 5 p.m. for adults 18 and older. No outside food and drink is allowed.

This festival is also different in that it's not put on by just one organization.

"The parade is run by the village of Barrington, but the Brat Tent and fireworks are run by the Lions Club," said Clancy Potts, communications coordinator for the village of Barrington.

"The Family Fitness Run is put on by Advocate Good Shepherd and the White House Open House, featuring Chris Walz, is run by Barrington's White House."

Saturday will be dedicated to first responders and military personnel. At least 100 cadets from Great Lakes Naval Station and Rolling Thunder are scheduled to arrive at 2 p.m. From 2 to 5 p.m., you can meet and greet active military and veterans, as well as members of police and fire departments.

For details, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/barringtonil/page-10.php.