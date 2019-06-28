5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Rick Springfield has taken the place of Eddie Money in the '80s on the Fox concert at Aurora's RiverEdge Park Saturday, June 29. Associated Press, 2019

The country duo Sugarland (Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush) performs at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, June 30. Associated Press, 2018

Ravinia goes country with Little Big Town Friday and Sugarland Sunday, take your favorite pooch to Cantigny's Dog Days Saturday or catch Patty Smyth and Rick Springfield at Aurora's RiverEdge Park Saturday. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Country at Ravinia

Ravinia Festival goes a little country this weekend when Little Big Town performs Friday with Jillian Jacqueline as an opening act and Sugarland shares a concert bill with Noah Schnacky Sunday. Friday tickets cost $135-$150 for pavilion seating and $54 for lawn seating. Sunday tickets cost $130-$140 for pavilion seating and $49-$54 for lawn seating. And don't forget about the Counting Crows playing Saturday night. Saturday pavilion seating runs $130-$140; the lawn is sold out. All concerts are at 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. Little Big Town at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28; Counting Crows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29; and Sugarland at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

To the dogs

Bring man's best friend to Dog Days Saturday at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, to enjoy a dog play area, vendors and performances by specially trained canines. Free admission, but parking is $10. All dogs must have current vaccination tags and be on nonretractable leashes. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Patty Smyth & Scandal will perform at '80s on the Fox at Aurora's RiverEdge Park Saturday, June 29. - Associated Press, 2017

Flash back to the Top 40 music of the 1980s with the '80s on the Fox concert featuring Rick Springfield, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Patty Smyth & Scandal and The Romantics at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30 general admission; $35-$55 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Jimmie Vaughan performs Saturday, June 29, at St. Charles' Arcada Theatre. - Associated Press, 2016

Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan ("Six Strings Down," "Tilt a Whirl") brings Texas blues to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

'Saturday' on Sunday

Former "Real Simple" magazine food director and Food Network veteran Sarah Copeland promotes her cookbook "Every Day is Saturday" with a cooking demonstration at Le Creuset at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Free admission. (847) 678-3527 or lecreuset.com or fashionoutletsofchicago.com. 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30.