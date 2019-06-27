10 hot tickets: Barbra Streisand, Avril Lavigne and Brittany Howard on sale this weekend
Ross Mathews presents "Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch": Noon Sundays July 28, Aug. 11 and Sept. 15, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: comedy and drag shows. $25-$35; $20 brunch buffet. On sale noon Friday, June 28. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.
Barbra Streisand: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: pop/standards. $225-$1,950. On sale 10 a.m. Monday, July 1. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.
Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: blues rock. $49.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Avril Lavigne -- "Head Above Water Tour": 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock/pop/singer-songwriter. $251 VIP package. Other prices not available at press time. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.
The New Pornographers, Lady Lamb: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: alternative rock. $40. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Hiromi: 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14 and 15, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: jazz. $45-$58. On sale noon Friday, June 28. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.
Slaid Cleves: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn: Americana. $20-$25. On sale 11 a.m. Friday, June 28. (866) 468-3399 or ticketweb.com or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Tiffany Young: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: K-pop/R&B. $30. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Hozier -- "Wasteland, Baby! Tour": 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: singer-songwriter/rock. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.
"Once on this Island": 16 performances between Tuesday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago: National tour of the 2018 Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Flaherty/Lynn Ahrens' 1990 Caribbean Broadway musical fairy tale. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 9 a.m. Sunday, June 30. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.