10 hot tickets: Barbra Streisand, Avril Lavigne and Brittany Howard on sale this weekend

Barbra Streisand plays the United Center in Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 6. Associated Press, 2012

Ross Mathews presents "Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch": Noon Sundays July 28, Aug. 11 and Sept. 15, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: comedy and drag shows. $25-$35; $20 brunch buffet. On sale noon Friday, June 28. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Barbra Streisand: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: pop/standards. $225-$1,950. On sale 10 a.m. Monday, July 1. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: blues rock. $49.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes performs at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago Friday, Sept. 20. - Associated Press, 2018

Avril Lavigne -- "Head Above Water Tour": 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock/pop/singer-songwriter. $251 VIP package. Other prices not available at press time. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.

The New Pornographers, Lady Lamb: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: alternative rock. $40. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Hiromi: 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14 and 15, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: jazz. $45-$58. On sale noon Friday, June 28. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Slaid Cleves: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn: Americana. $20-$25. On sale 11 a.m. Friday, June 28. (866) 468-3399 or ticketweb.com or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Avril Lavigne performs at the Chicago Theatre Thursday, Sept. 26. - Associated Press, 2015

Tiffany Young: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: K-pop/R&B. $30. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Hozier -- "Wasteland, Baby! Tour": 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: singer-songwriter/rock. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.

"Once on this Island": 16 performances between Tuesday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago: National tour of the 2018 Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Flaherty/Lynn Ahrens' 1990 Caribbean Broadway musical fairy tale. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 9 a.m. Sunday, June 30. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.