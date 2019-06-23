MTV heads back to 'The Hills' with reality series' 'New Beginnings'

For many viewers, "The Hills" was one of the series that made "appointment television" a thing.

In the days before shows became available virtually any time a viewer wanted via apps, streaming sites and On Demand, fans made sure they were in front of their sets for the premiere of each episode of the MTV reality series spawned by "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County." It's a new TV environment but the same faces -- with some of their spouses also present -- as many of the principals reunite in "The Hills: New Beginnings," which MTV debuts at 9 p.m. Monday, June 24.

For certain veterans, coming back wasn't in the cards. Lauren Conrad, whose move to Los Angeles to pursue a fashion-design career was at the heart of "The Hills," let it be known early on that she wouldn't be involved. Also declining was Conrad's "frenemy" Kristin Cavallari, a former Barrington resident, and Lo Bosworth.

However, in keeping with the "New Beginnings" idea, there are additions to the "Hills" cast ... a notable one being actress Mischa Barton, whose former Fox drama series "The O.C." stoked general interest in California's Orange County enough for the "Laguna Beach" creators and producers to develop their initial show in the overall franchise (which they purposely subtitled "The Real Orange County").

Also newly on hand are several wives of "Hills" stars: Frankie Delgado's mate Jennifer; Jason Wahler's mate Ashley; and Kaitlynn Carter, but without her husband Brody Jenner, who reportedly was fired from the series after being a no-show. Indeed, there's been "Hills"- style drama even before the show hits the air.

Here's a look at what some of the returnees have been up to.

Audrina Patridge: Divorced from motorcyclist and BMX dirt-bike rider Corey Bohan, sometimes actress and TV host Patridge has a daughter by him.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt: Following a stormy romance that polarized their "Hills" cohorts on the series, the couple married in 2008 and have a son. They've stayed "real" by appearing on "Marriage Boot Camp" and England's "Celebrity Big Brother" (twice).

Whitney Port: After having her own "Hills" spinoff, "The City," Whitney Eve fashion developer Port married one of that show's producers -- Tim Rosenman -- and they now have a son.

Stephanie Pratt: Spencer's younger sister wrote a memoir that encompassed troubled times she's had, and she also has participated in fashion design with a gown line.