Best bets this week: Melissa Etheridge & George Thorogood play Ravinia

Melissa Etheridge shares a concert bill with George Thorogood & The Destroyers at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, June 23. Associated Press, 2019

Ravinia rocks

Rock out to Melissa Etheridge and George Thorogood & The Destroyers when they share a concert bill at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $65-$75 pavilion seating; $33-$38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Fans of Christian rock won't want to miss seeing the band Hillsong United and "The People Tour" with guests Amanda Lindsey and Mack Brock on Monday at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $31.50-$83.50. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 24

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in a scene from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams' film score to a screening of the 2004 movie at Symphony Center in Chicago Thursday through Saturday, June 27-29. - Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams' Academy Award-nominated score to "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" alongside a screening of the 2004 fantasy film starting Thursday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $50-$145. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 27-29

Shawn Mendes performs at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Thursday and Friday, June 27 and 28. - Associated Press, 2018

Tickets are scarce to see Shawn Mendes and his generically titled "The Tour" with guest Alessia Cara on Thursday and Friday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Nearly sold out, but verified resale tickets available. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 27 and 28

Comedian Michael Palascak returns to Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Brian Feulner/Comedy Central

Standup comedian Michael Palascak honed his craft on Chicago-area stages before touring as a nationwide act. See him return home for another run of shows starting Thursday at the Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or st-charles.zanies.com. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 27 and 28; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29