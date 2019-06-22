Where to catch suburban fireworks through July 4 -- and beyond

See a free fireworks show at dusk on July 5 at the Palatine Jaycees' Hometown Fest.

Independence Day is fast approaching, but why wait until July 4 to enjoy fireworks in the suburbs?

Options abound, with the first displays set for dusk Saturday, July 29. Here's a town-by-town breakdown:

Antioch

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, on Main Street. Part of the all-day Antioch Independence Day Celebration, which includes music, a fun fair and more. Free. www.antioch.il.gov.

Arlington International Racecourse hosts a fireworks display on July 5. - Courtesy of Arlington International Racecourse

Dusk Friday, July 5, at Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. Live racing, music, family activities, kids' crafts and more during the day. Gates open at 2 p.m. First post is at 3:15. $22-$90. General admission and all-inclusive ticket options available. www.arlingtonpark.com.

Aurora

9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave. Viewing also at McCullough Park, off Illinois Avenue and Lake Street. At RiverEdge Park, guests can enjoy a variety of food vendors, kids' inflatables, entertainment, live music and dancing starting at 6 p.m. Free. www.aurora-il.org.

Barrington

Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. Fireworks cap off a day of activities. Free. www.barrington-il.gov.

Bartlett

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Community Park, near South Bartlett and Stearns roads. Chicagoland Skydiving Center begins at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks will be accompanied by music on 98.1-FM. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Batavia

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets. Savor the Flavor food vendors open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The Blind Roosevelts perform at 6 p.m.; the Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m. Free admission; $5 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main). bataviafireworks.org.

Bensenville

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson. Full day of activities. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Alternative Method Band, followed by Libido Funk Circus at 7:30 p.m. Free. www.bensenville.il.us.

Bloomingdale

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Bloomingdale Golf Course, 181 Glen Ellyn Road. Free. www.villageofbloomingdale.org.

Buffalo Grove

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Rotary Village Green, 260 N. Buffalo Grove Road. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band plays a two-hour pre-fireworks concert. Additional viewing at the Buffalo Grove Golf Course and Willow Stream Park. Free. www.vbg.org.

Carol Stream

9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Features a concert by Strawdawg, performing contemporary country, from 7 to 9 p.m. The fireworks show is sponsored by the village and Carol Stream Park District. Free. www.carolstream.org.

Carpentersville

9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue. The Associates Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Free. www.dtpd.org.

Cary

Dusk Wednesday, July 3, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road. Cary Summer Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. with food and beverages available for purchase. Music by Coverlicious at 7:30. Free admission. Parking: $5 on the grass; $10 on the pavement. (847) 639-6100 or www.carypark.com.

Crystal Lake

Dusk Sunday, July 7, at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Beach gates open at 9 a.m. for a community celebration, with regular beach admission fees applying from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $3 per person starting at 2:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Rain date is July 14. crystallakeparks.org.

Downers Grove

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road. The fireworks show is hosted by Downers Grove, Woodridge and Darien. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Elgin

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, along the Fox River near Festival Park. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Elk Grove Village

Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 150 Lions Drive. Concert featuring Melissa Etheridge starts at 7:30 p.m. Free. www.elkgrove.org.

Fox Lake

Dusk Saturday, June 29, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Part of Celebrate Fox Lake, which runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Free. (224) 225-1404.

Fox River Grove

Dusk Saturday, July 6, at Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane. Part of Rock the River 2019, which begins at 2:30 p.m. and includes music, food, face painting and more. Shuttle bus available. Free; donations accepted. (847) 639-3170 or www.foxrivergrove-il.org.

Geneva

Following the Kane County Cougars game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane. The Nick Bell band performs before the game. Tickets: $9-$30. (630) 232-8811 or milb.com/kane-county.

Glen Ellyn

Dusk Thursday, July 4, in Lake Ellyn Park. Afternoon festivities run earlier in the day with music, moon walks and more. $3 wristband for afternoon events; cash only. www.glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Glendale Heights

Dusk Wednesday, July 10, and Sunday, July 14, as part of Glendale Heights Fest, which runs July 10-14 in Camera Park. Free. glendaleheightsfest.com.

Grayslake

Dusk Saturday, June 29, at Central Park, 477 N. Lake St. Part of Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic. Free. glpd.com.

July 4 fireworks options include Naval Station Great Lakes. - Courtesy of Naval Station Great Lakes

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Naval Station Great Lakes' Ross Field with parking through Gate 3 at 615 Barry Place. Festivities run from 3 to 10 p.m. with games, petting zoo, food and bands, including headliner 38 Special. Free. mwrgl.com.

Gurnee

Dusk Wednesday through Saturday, July 3-6, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway. Part of Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, which includes early admission to the park for guests who bring in a Coca-Cola product. See website for admission fees. www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/special-events/celebration/july-4th-fest.

Hawthorn Woods

9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. The band Hip Pockit performs at 6 p.m. Food vendors on site. Free. www.vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Hoffman Estates

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Sears Centre, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. Part of Northwest Fourth Fest, which runs through Wednesday through Sunday, July 3-7. Free. www.northwestfourthfest.com.

Huntley

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Itasca

9:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, north of I-390 and Park Boulevard. Park opens at 4 p.m. offering vendors, food, beer, activities and music from Pat McKillen at 7 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 8 p.m. Free admission; parking is $25. www.itasca.com.

Lake Forest

9:40 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road. Fields open at 5 p.m. with entertainment, food and drinks for purchase and family activities. $15 for Lake Forest and Lake Bluff residents, $20 for nonresidents; VIP passes and family deals available. www.cityoflakeforest.com.

Lake Villa

9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Lakes Community High School, 1600 Eagle Way. The Lindenhurst/Lake Villa Community Partners hosts its first fireworks show. Free. www.lindenhurstparks.org.

Lake Zurich

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. 4th of July Celebration starts at 10 a.m. and includes food vendors, rides, petting zoo, DJs and RockStar Rodeo performing from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission for residents (proof of residency required) and beach pass holders: $2 for adults, free for kids 17 and younger; nonresidents: $7 for ages 4 and older, free for kids 3 and younger. lakezurich.org/464/4th-of-July-Celebration.

Libertyville

Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Butler Lake Park, Lake Street. Come early for music. Free. (847) 362-2430 or www.libertyville.com.

Lincolnshire

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive. Part of Lincolnshire's Red, White & Boom festival, which starts Wednesday, July 3. Free. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Lisle

9:45 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St. Part of the Eyes to the Skies Festival, which features more than 20 hot air balloons, music and more. See website for concert details. Admission is $10; free for kids 8 and younger, active military members and veterans (with ID) and for Lisle residents (with ID) until 3 p.m. July 4. www.eyestotheskies.org.

Lombard

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, 500 E. Wilson Ave. Free shuttle buses will be available from nearby schools. www.villageoflombard.org/fourthofjuly.

Mount Prospect

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, and Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. Part of the 80th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival. Free. www.mplions.org.

Mundelein

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, from the public works facility. The best viewing areas are at the Metra station, village hall plaza, the festival grounds and Fairhaven School. Part of Mundelein Community Days. Free. mundelein.org/mcd/node/33.

Fireworks will light up the sky July 4 at Naperville's Ribfest. - Daily Herald file photo

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St. Part of Ribfest, which features daily admission charges. Free admission to the South Park after 5 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks will follow the Flo Rida concert. www.ribfest.net.

North Aurora

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Riverfront Park, along the Fox River. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Free. northaurora.org.

Oak Brook

Dusk Wednesday, July 3, at 700 Oak Brook Road. Taste of Oak Brook starts at 4 p.m. and includes food from local restaurants, music, family activities and more. Free. (630) 368-5000 or www.oak-brook.org.

Park Ridge

Dusk Wednesday, July 3, at Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster St. Bring a picnic (no alcoholic beverages or grills allowed). An interactive dance party begins at 6:30 p.m. Free; preferred parking $20-$30. Purchase in advance. prpark.org.

Palatine

Dusk Friday, July 5, from Ost Field behind Palatine Community Center, 250 E. Wood St. Part of Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest 2019, which runs Wednesday through Sunday, July 3-7, at Community Park near Wood Street and Hicks Road. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Pingree Grove

Dusk Saturday, July 6, at the baseball complex, 1125 Wester Blvd. Part of the Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration, which runs Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, and includes concerts, a car show, food and more. Free. villageofpingreegrove.org.

Rolling Meadows

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive. The Northwest Concert Band performs "A July 4th Spectacular" at 7:30 p.m. at St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive. Free. www.cityrm.org.

Roselle

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. "Party in the Park" is presented in partnership with the village and Mission Church. Modern Day Romeos performs at 7 p.m. Parking is available in the lot on Bryn Mawr Avenue just east of Mensching Road. Coolers allowed, but no alcoholic beverages. Free. www.roselle.il.us.

Rosemont

Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place. The evening starts at 7 p.m. with Lisa McClowry's "Rock the 80s" concert. Food and beverage tents will be available on the park's great lawn; no outside food allowed. Free. rosemont.com.

Round Lake Beach

Dusk Saturday, June 29, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way. Beachfest begins at 3 p.m. with food, a petting zoo and more. Free. rlapd.org/beachfest-fireworks.

St. Charles

Dusk Thursday, July 4, off Boy Scout Island with viewing and concert starting at 6 p.m. at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. Hot dogs, bratwurst and popcorn available for purchase until 9:15 p.m. Viewing is also available at Ferson Creek Park. Free; parking is limited. www.stcparks.org.

Schaumburg

Following the Schaumburg Boomers game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. Tickets: $9-$20. (847) 461-3695 or boomersbaseball.com/.

Sleepy Hollow

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Part of a full-day festival with games, fishing derby and more. Fireworks parking opens at 7 p.m. ($10 per car donation requested). Rain date is Saturday, July 6. www.sleepyhollowil.org.

Streamwood

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd. Rain date is Friday, July 5. Free. www.streamwood.org.

Vernon Hills

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Century Park, 1002 Lakeview Parkway. Entertainment with the Big Fun Band at Century Park from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. www.vernonhills.org/100/July-4th.

Warrenville

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Cerny Park, Forestview and River roads. Caps a two-day celebration that includes bands, games, food vendors and more. Hi Infidelity plays at 7:30 p.m. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Wauconda

Dusk Wednesday, July 3, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St. The Wauconda Park District will be selling food, drinks and glow necklaces while attendees listen to music starting at 6 p.m. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Waukegan

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place. Free. www.waukeganil.gov.

Westmont

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 N. Blackhawk Drive. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and include a petting zoo, kids' games and crafts, face painting and food vendors. Free. www.westmontparks.org.

Wheaton

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road. Wheaton Independence Day Celebration starts at 5 p.m. with a DJ, carnival rides, food vendors and more. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Wheeling

Dusk Saturday, June 29, at Chicago Executive Airport, 1070 S. Milwaukee Ave. Gates open at 5 p.m. for Rock the Runway, which includes music with Gone Country at 6 p.m. and "American Idol" finalist Haley Reinhart at 8:15 p.m. No outside food, beverages or coolers allowed. Free. rocknruntherunway.com.