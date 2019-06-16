Scudella lamps were inspired by Tiffany

Q. The electric stained-glass lamp seen in this photo originally belonged to my grandparents. It had been in their home for as long as my mother and her siblings can remember. The stained-glass colors include bright red-oranges, orange, yellow and deep green. It has two light bulb sockets with pull chains and the original wiring. The overall height is about 20 inches tall, and it is in excellent condition. Underneath the shade is the word "Scudella."

Can you tell me anything about the history of my lamp?

A. Your stained-glass lamp with a cast metal base can be attributed to the artist William T. Scudella. He recreated Tiffany-style lamps in the last quarter of the 20th century. Scudella was born in Chicago in 1909. He was an apprentice to his father, Teddeo, who worked with Louis Comfort Tiffany in the early 1900s. He also studied painting in Italy. Scudella moved to South Haven, Michigan, around 1973. While there, he recreated Tiffany-style stained-glass lamps with floral designs in bold bright colors. He died in Michigan in 1990.

Your Tiffany-style stained-glass lamp was made around 1970 and would probably be worth $300 to $600.

Q. This mark is on the bottom of a porcelain coffee pot, cream pitcher and sugar bowl. Each piece is decorated with pastel flowers and gold trim, all against a white background. I bought the set at a tag sale and would like to know more about it. If this is part of a set of dinnerware, how can I find additional pieces? Who made it, how old is it and does it have any value as a collectible? I have a lot of questions and hope you can help me.

A. Cronin China Co. made your set. It is semiporcelain and may have once been part of a complete set of dinnerware. Cronin China Co. was founded in Minerva, Ohio, in 1934. The pattern is a transferware design rather than hand painted. In 1956, U.S. Ceramic Tile Co. acquired the factory. They made floor and wall tile and continued to use the Cronin China Co. name. Similar sets of dinnerware are out of favor with collectors. People prefer to have dinnerware that can go in the dishwasher and microwave. If you plan to add to this pattern, try searching for matching services on the internet.

Your set is circa 1940 and might be worth $50 to $75.

