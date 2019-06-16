Plan Ahead: Megadeth in Aurora, Lake County Fair in Grayslake

All's fair

The 91st annual Lake County Fair promises loads of agricultural exhibits, rides, competitions and more from Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 East Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10; $5 kids and seniors (multiday deals also available). (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 24 and 25; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Personal mystery

Dr. Theodora Ross delved into her own family history to discuss the latest science of cancer genetics in her book "A Cancer in the Family." Ross will share how to look for patterns of inherited cancer, how to get tested for cancer-causing genes and answers other questions on Friday, July 26, at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium, Kirk Road and Pine Street, Batavia. $8. (630) 840-3351 or events.fnal.gov. 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

Metal men

Rock out to heavy metal hits such as "She-Wolf," "Symphony of Destruction" and more when Megadeth performs in concert on Saturday, Aug. 10, at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $35 general admission; $45-$60 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

-- Scott C. Morgan