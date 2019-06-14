5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Time to get nostalgic when New Kids On The Block, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature hit the Allstate Arena this weekend and Rick Springfield and Richard Marx play a double-bill at Ravinia Saturday. Here are five ideas to get you ready for the weekend. For more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Time for Tartan

Celebrate all things tied to Scotland when athletes, musicians and dancers compete in the 33rd Annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Hamilton Lakes, Park Boulevard and Pierce Road, Itasca. Friday admission: $15 ($10 seniors); Saturday admission: $25 ($20 seniors; $12 students); $5-$8 parking. chicagoscots.org. 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

Janel Vegter of Carol Stream competed in the open amateur competition during last year's Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

The 23rd annual Blues on the Fox music festival features Ana Popovic and the Taj Mahal Quartet on Friday, then Jamiah Rogers, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Coco Montoya and Robert Randolph and the Family Band on Saturday at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $20. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

The right stuff

Time to get nostalgic when New Kids On The Block visits Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont, for two nights of "The Mixtape Tour," bringing special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature along for the ride. Tickets start at $15. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com/allstate/events. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 14-15.

Brick by brick

See what marvelous creations can be made with Lego and Duplo building blocks at Brickworld Chicago, which returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $14 daily admission (kids 3 and younger admitted free with guardian). (847) 303-4100 or brickworld.com/brickworld-chicago. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Springfield & Marx

Rick Springfield, the Aussie actor and musical heartthrob behind "Jessie's Girl," teams up with Richard Marx, the Chicago area's king of romantic rock, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Tickets cost $33-$75. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. (doors open at 4) Saturday, June 15.