It's National Doughnut Day! Here's where you can find some deals

Courtesy of Stan's DonutsStan's Donuts will be giving out one free glazed cake doughnut with any purchase on Friday, June 7.

Of course there would be a day just for doughnuts. Yes, National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 7, so here's how some restaurants are honoring the day:

Dunkin'

Buy any drink and get a free doughnut on Friday, while supplies last. Dunkin has locations across the suburbs. dunkindonuts.com.

Fry the Coop

Courtesy of Fry the CoopIn honor of National Doughnut Day Friday, June 7, try the Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich at Fry the Coop. -

The Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich -- yes, you read that correctly -- features the restaurant's signature fried chicken, pickles and special sauce sandwiched in between a glazed doughnut for $8. There are six heat levels, ranging from Country (no heat) to Lil' Insanity. Fry the Coop is at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5223 or frythecoop.com.

Krispy Kreme

On Friday, June 7, the Krispy Kreme doughnut franchises across the country have a goal of giving away 1 million free doughnuts. Any doughnut is eligible for the free giveaway, and there's no purchase required. If Krispy Kreme meets the goal, later in the month they'll give away their newest doughnut for free. Check facebook.com/KrispyKreme for details. Local stores are at 412 E. Devon, Elk Grove Village, (847) 472-9500, and 110 S. Mannheim Road, Hillside, (708) 401-5292. krispykreme.com.

Stan's Donuts

All customers have to do to receive a free glazed cake doughnut at any Stan's Donuts on Friday, June 7, is make a purchase. Stan's locations, including 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; and 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, will open at 6 a.m. that day to celebrate the pastry. Also, Stan's will open its new Gold Coast store on Friday at 750 N. Rush St., Chicago. stansdonuts.com.