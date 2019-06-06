Feder: Cara Carriveau adding her voice to 94.7 WLS

hello

Cara Carriveau, a longtime favorite of Chicago radio listeners, is the latest familiar personality to sign on at WLS 94.7-FM, the Cumulus Media classic hits station, Robert Feder writes.

She'll officially debut July 4 as a part-time and fill-in host, according to program director Wade Linder, who confirmed her hiring Wednesday.

Carriveau will join a lineup that includes such recognizable Chicago voices as Dave Fogel, Greg Brown, Brian Peck, Tom O'Toole, Danny Lake and Abby Ryan, among others.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.