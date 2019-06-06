Brian Wilson postpones Aurora concert

Brian Wilson, seen performing in 2016 at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, has postponed his June concert dates, including a show at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Berry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

Musician Brian Wilson has postponed his June tour dates, including his June 23 "Pet Sounds: The Final Performances" concert at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

All tickets will be refunded. Those who paid by cash or gift card will receive a check within two weeks. Credit-card purchases will be issued a credit on the card account, starting now.

The 76-year-old Wilson, who co-founded the Beach Boys, announced Thursday he is taking time off for his mental health.

"It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey," he wrote.

He said he was feeling stronger than ever after undergoing three surgeries on his back, but that after the last surgery he started feeling "mentally insecure," and had been saying things he didn't mean, without knowing why.

"It's something I've never dealt with before, and we can't quite figure it out just yet," Wilson wrote.

The tour celebrated the legendary Beach Boys "Pet Sounds" album, released in 1966, which Wilson composed, arranged and produced. The album was ranked No. 2 in 2012 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 best albums.