Dining out: Free doughnuts, rosé specials, $1 burgers & more

hello

In honor of National Doughnut Day Friday, June 7, try the Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich at Fry the Coop. Courtesy of Fry the Coop

National Doughnut Day

Of course there would be a day just for doughnuts. Yes, National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 7, so here's how some restaurants are honoring the day:

• Dunkin': Buy any drink and get a free doughnut on Friday, while supplies last. Dunkin has locations across the suburbs. dunkindonuts.com.

• Fry the Coop: The Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich -- yes, you read that correctly -- features the restaurant's signature fried chicken, pickles and special sauce sandwiched in between a glazed doughnut for $8. There are six heat levels, ranging from Country (no heat) to Lil' Insanity. Fry the Coop is at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5223 or frythecoop.com.

• Krispy Kreme: On Friday, June 7, the Krispy Kreme doughnut franchises across the country have a goal of giving away 1 million free doughnuts. Any doughnut is eligible for the free giveaway, and there's no purchase required. If Krispy Kreme meets the goal, later in the month they'll give away their newest doughnut for free. Check facebook.com/KrispyKreme for details. Local stores are at 412 E. Devon, Elk Grove Village, (847) 472-9500, and 110 S. Mannheim Road, Hillside, (708) 401-5292. krispykreme.com.

Stan's Donuts will be giving out one free glazed cake doughnut with any purchase Friday, June 7. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

• Stan's Donuts: All customers have to do to receive a free glazed cake doughnut at any Stan's Donuts on Friday, June 7, is make a purchase. Stan's locations, including 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; and 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, will open at 6 a.m. that day to celebrate the pastry. Also, Stan's will open its new Gold Coast store on Friday at 750 N. Rush St., Chicago. stansdonuts.com.

National Rosé Day

See, there really is a special day for just about everything. Saturday, June 8, is National Rosé Day. Here's how some local restaurants are celebrating:

• D.O.C Wine Bar: From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, all glasses of rosé are $5. But why shouldn't almost every day be a rosé day? From 8 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday all summer long, glasses of rosé are only $5. Come back on Saturday, June 15, for D.O.C's Rosé Fest in the Yorktown Center Courtyard. For $20, there will be 40-plus rosés from all over that you can try. Plus, Smoke Daddy's BBQ Truck will serving barbecue and more. D.O.C Wine Bar is at 326 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-6666 or docwinebarchicago.com.

Try a rosé at Seasons 52 in honor of National Rosé Day Saturday, June 8. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

• Seasons 52: Saturday is the perfect time to try specifically curated rosés such as d'Esclans "Whispering Angel" Dry Rosé for $13.50 or a Rosé Lemonade, which is a mix of Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose Vodka combined with Royal Post Rosé and lemon, for $9.95. Seasons 52 is located at 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, and 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752. seasons52.com.

Celebrate National Rosé Day Saturday, June 8, with a Rosé Refresher at Yard House. - Courtesy of Yard House

• Yard House: Celebrate the day with a Rosé Refresher, featuring Ketel One Grapefruit Rose, Cointreau, citrus agave and Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Wine lovers can also sip the Jean-Luc Colombo Rosé. Both are available at all Yard House locations locally, including 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273. yardhouse.com.

Rookies' $1 burgers & cruise nights

It must be summer: $1 burgers and hot dogs are back at Rookies All-American Pub & Grill. This all-day, everyday special in June is available for dine-in only with the purchase of a beverage. Toppings are extra, but why not splurge since you're already getting a good deal? One note: Hot dogs are $1.50 at the Elgin location.

Also, cruise nights are back at the Elgin (5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 29), Roselle (5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 25) and Huntley (5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26) locations. There will be a different theme each week (Corvettes Sunday, June 9, in Elgin; Chevelles Wednesday, June 12, in Roselle; and street rods Thursday, June 13, in Huntley), but all cruisers are welcome. It's free to enter. And as an added bonus, pizzas are half-price for cruisers.

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill is at 2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681; 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; 12220 Princeton Drive, Huntley, (847) 669-8600; and 1360 Lake St., Roselle, (847) 278-1666. rookiespub.com/.

King for a day

This Father's Day, make dad feel like he's king for a day at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg. Now through Sunday, June 16, all fathers will receive free entry to the four-course dinner and live jousting tournament with the purchase of a regular-priced adult ticket. Just use the code DAD19 when ordering tickets. It's $63.95 for adults and $36.95 for kids 12 and younger. Plus, there's more. For an extra $25, during the meal dad will be presented with a 25-ounce souvenir glass stein filled with either beer or soda and get to take home a framed photo of the event.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament is at 2001 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (866) 543-9637 or medievaltimes.com/.

Pints of Music

Who doesn't love free live music? Especially at a brewery? If this appeals, check out Buffalo Creek Brewing's Pints of Music Series, running from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays in June. Upcoming shows include Anderlik & Church playing Saturday, June 8; Olivia Love June 15; a bonus Friday-night show from Zach Goforth June 21; and Ironwood June 22. If you're more into the brew experience and food trucks, stop by between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, for made-to-order grilled cheese sandwiches from GRIL Cheese Pop-Up. And on Thursday, June 13, the Pizzeria Deville Food Truck will be stopping by to make custom pizzas from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140 or buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

Pinstripes' beer dinner

Interested in learning about beer? Pinstripes has just the event: A four-course beer dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, featuring Maplewood Brewery beers. A Maplewood rep and the Pinstripes chef will discuss the pairings, which start off with seafood gazpacho matched with Juice Pants IPA before moving on to the Pulaski ginger salad with Pulaski Pils, a dry-hopped pilsner. The main course plates a marinated hanger steak with garden vegetables in a beer reduction paired with the American Pale Ale Charlatan. Dessert features an oatmeal skillet cookie and stout gelato paired with Fat Pug, an oatmeal milk stout. Dinner is $60, including tax and service. Reservations required.

Pinstripes is at 7 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700 or pinstripes.com/oak-brook-illinois/.

In time for summer, Olive Garden has added Zoodles Primavera to its menu. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

Olive Garden is getting in on the zucchini noodles trend with the new zoodles primavera. Think zucchini "spaghetti" noodles mixed with broccoli, carrots, seasoned tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms in a basil cream sauce. Try it at lunch for $8.99 or at dinner for $14.99. Add a protein: chicken is $2 more and shrimp is an extra $4.

Olive Garden has locations throughout the suburbs. olivegarden.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with suburban dining and night life events.