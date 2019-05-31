Feder: 'Those Were the Days' recalls D-Day 75 years later

American soldiers landing on the coast of France during the D-Day invasion. Courtesy of The National World War II Museum

The 75th anniversary of D-Day will be commemorated by the medium that brought it home to America, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this weekend and airing on three consecutive Saturdays in June, "Those Were the Days" will present radio highlights of the events surrounding the Allied landing on June 6, 1944, that marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.

"It's our hope that it will give you a sound picture of what it was like to be on the home front during the early hours of June 6 and the 48 hours that followed," said Steve Darnall, host and producer of the old-time radio showcase.

"Those Were the Days" airs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays on College of DuPage's WDCB 90.9-FM and streams live on wdcb.org.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.