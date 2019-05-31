5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Criss Angel "RAW -- The Mindfreak Unplugged Tour" comes to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre on Friday, May 31, and Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, June 2.

Be blown away by illusionist Criss Angel, stop by Comic Con Revolution Chicago or hear Warrant's 30th anniversary tour. It's all happening this weekend in the suburbs. For more fun events, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Freaky illusions

Before illusionist Criss Angel takes his tour of "RAW -- The Mindfreak Unplugged" to Broadway in July, the show plays locally: first on Friday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, $59-$109, (847) 263-6300, geneseetheatre.com; then on Sunday, June 2, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, $43.50-$84.50, (815) 726-6600, rialtosquare.com. 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, in Waukegan and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Joliet.

Family fun

Bring the family to Gilberts Community Days for three days of concerts, carnival rides, games, a Kids Zone, a car show Sunday, food, drinks and more at Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Enjoy music from Semple at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Heartache Tonight at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. (847) 428-2861 or gilbertscommunitydays.com. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 31; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

Actor Peter Shinkoda ("Marvel's Daredevil," "Falling Skies") will appear at Comic Con Revolution Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. - Associated Press, 2012

Comic book fans can meet up with actors and comics personalities such as Peter Shinkoda, Tommy Walker, Ming Chen and more at the Comic Con Revolution Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $40 weekend ticket; $30 weekend teen ticket; $20-$25 single-day ticket; $15-$19 single-day teen ticket. (847) 692-2220 or comicconrevolution.com/chicago. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Arts Festival returns to Waukegan's Bowen Park on Saturday, June 1. - Courtesy of Waukegan Park District

Sci-fi storytelling and local arts return to the 20th annual Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival, featuring music, dance, a wine and craft beer stroll and family activities at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Free admission. (847) 360-4740 or waukeganparks.org/dandelion. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

Warrant at 30

Warrant's "Dirty Thirty" tour, which hits the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, celebrates the 30-year anniversary of the band's first rock album. Hear past hits and music from the band's current album, "Louder Harder Faster." $29-$49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1.