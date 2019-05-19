Best bets: Steven Adler plays Arcada, Warren B. Hall hits Zanies

Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Friday, May 24. Associated Press, 2012

Singing '60s

Cabaret singers Laura Freeman, Beckie Menzie and Marianne Murphy Orland team up for "Girls Like Us: It's My Party, the Girls and the Groups of the 1960s." The nostalgic music revue plays today at North Central College's Madden Theatre, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $30-$35. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19

Deborah Kass' "Daddy I Would Love To Dance" is part of the exhibit "About Face: Stonewall, Revolt and New Queer Art" at the gallery Wrightwood 659 in Chicago.

"About Face: Stonewall, Revolt and New Queer Art" looks at historical and contemporary visuals inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Riots that kicked off the LGBTQ rights movement. The new exhibit starts Wednesday at the gallery Wrightwood 659, 659 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago. Free tickets become available for that week on Mondays, or $20 in advance. Tickets required. (773) 437-6601 or wrightwood659.org. Various hours from Wednesday, May 22, through July 20

The World War II documentary "The Cold Blue" is screened at select movie theaters on Thursday, May 23. - Courtesy of Fathom Events

Director William Wyler flew actual combat missions with B-17s for "The Cold Blue." The 1943 color footage for the World War II documentary has been restored and will be screened on Thursday at select cinemas. Prices vary by venue, but largely $16. For exact locations and prices, visit fathomevents.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23

Comedian Warren B. Hall performs at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. -

Catch up with comedian Warren B. Hall ("Laughs," "Bob and Tom Morning Show") when he performs a series of standup sets starting Thursday at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or st-charles.zanies.com. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 23 and 24; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Metal man

Expect plenty of heavy metal hits when drummer Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses performs in concert on Friday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $19-$49. (630) 524-0001 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Friday, May 24