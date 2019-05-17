5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

There will be sweet treats galore at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival, returning Friday through Sunday, May 17-19. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Anime Central takes over Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, it's chocolate all the time at Long Grove Chocolate Festival and Onesti's Wild West Town opens this weekend. Here are five fun ways to spend your time; see dailyherald.com/calendar for more ideas.

'Japanimation' nation

Anime Central: The Midwest Anime and Manga Convention, featuring costumed fans, concerts, sales and more, returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $30-$45 daily admission. (847) 692-2220, rosemont.com or acen.org. 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Marvel at the many cosplay outfits of attendees at Anime Central this weekend at Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. - Associated Press, 2015

Sample a variety of chocolate-infused creations and take part in a chocolate scavenger hunt, a pie-eating contest, a carnival, Luke's Hot Dog Eating Contest at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and more at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival, 360 Historical Lane. Headliners include Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Friday, 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday and Midnight Rider at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5 daily admission for those 13 and older; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, May 17; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 18; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Arlington Heights native and Broadway veteran Karen Mason performs a cabaret revue at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace.

Broadway veteran, chanteuse and Arlington Heights native Karen Mason headlines Drury Lane Theatre's cabaret series with "Karen Mason: For the First Time" at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $60, $70, plus a $25 food and/or beverage minimum. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

New sheriff in town

The renamed Onesti's Wild West Town opens Saturday for the 2019 season under the new leadership of Ron Onesti, president and CEO of Onesti Entertainment. Families can go on rides, pan for gold and do other Wild West-inspired activities at 8512 S. Union Road, Union. $19 ages 3 and up (includes all rides and attractions). (815) 923-9000 or wildwesttown.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Singing '60s

Cabaret singers Laura Freeman, Beckie Menzie and Marianne Murphy Orland team up for "Girls Like Us: It's My Party, the Girls and the Groups of the 1960s." The nostalgic music revue plays North Central College's Madden Theatre, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $30-$35. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19.