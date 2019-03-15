10 hot tickets: Dierks Bentley, Nelly and TLC on sale this weekend

hello

Preacher Lawson tapes a comedy special at the Vic Theatre in Chicago at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Associated Press, 2018

Maluma bring his "11:11 World Tour" to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Associated Press, 2018

Latin music star Luis Miguel performs at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Associated Press, 2018

Comedian Ali Wong has added an extra show of "The Milk & Money Tour"at the Chicago Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Associated Press, 2018

Dierks Bentley brings his "Burning Man 2019" tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Associated Press, 2018

Sara Evans & The Barker Family Band -- "Bloodline Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: country. $65-$78. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Preacher Lawson: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: comedy/taping special. $21. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Luis Miguel: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: Latin pop. $49.95-$795. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

101WKQX Piqniq: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: music festival with The Lumineers, Young the Giant, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Tom Morello, AJR, Blue October, The Strumbellas, The Glorious Sons, SHAED, Friday Pilots Club. $20-$286. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire: 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: R&B. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Beast Coast -- "Escape from New York Tour": 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago: hip-hop/rap. $56-$256. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Ali Wong -- "The Milk & Money Tour": added 7 p.m. show Saturday, Aug. 17, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $298.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Nelly and TLC: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: country. $25-$261. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Dierks Bentley -- "Burning Man 2019": 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: country. $40.25-$263. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Maluma -- "11:11 World Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: Latin reggaeton. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.