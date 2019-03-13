Sound check: Plain White T's, Lucky Boys Confusion together at Joe's

The Plain White T's and fellow suburban-born rockers Lucky Boys Confusion share a bill at Joe's Live in Rosemont Friday, March 15. Courtesy of Colin Lane

The Boys with the T's

DuPage County, represent! The Plain White T's, the West suburban romantics who bounded to national fame with the mid-2000s love anthem "Hey There Delilah," and the suburbs' legendary punk-channeling rock band Lucky Boys Confusion join forces for a night full of music and memories at Joe's Live in Rosemont. Addison's Fairview adds dreamy pop harmonies to the mix, while Tiny Kingdoms lends a punk-influenced indie vibe. General admission tickets are available, but get up close and personal with VIP passes for the pit. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $25-$30; $75 for VIP. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

St. Patrick's Day at FitzGerald's

FitzGerald's Nightclub is raising the tent again for its St. Patrick's Day festivities. The Mayer School Irish Dancers kick off the day with Paul McHugh and Mary Mayer McHugh from 2 to 6 p.m. in the heated tent, followed by The Dooley Brothers from 7 to 11. Inside the club, Fitz & the Celts play at 3 p.m., The Belvederes at 6 and 9 p.m., and Cannonball at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. St. Patrick's Day fare and your favorite Irish beverages will make the day complete. Doors open at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10 at the door; $5 for children 12 and younger. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Silvie's Punk Fest

Welcome to Jonestown has been making a name for itself on the Chicago-area punk scene. Get ready to move as the band joins the lineup for Silvie's Punk Fest Saturday, which also features Too Tough To Die, Cheatin at Solitaire and Joliet's post-punk stalwarts Prison City Brigade. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

Indie-popsters Jukebox the Ghost co-headline a show with The Mowgli's at Chicago's Metro Wednesday, March 13. - Courtesy of Shervin Lainez

The East Coast indie popsters of Jukebox the Ghost are out on tour, slinging tunes from the 2018 release, "Off to the Races," an effervescent and theatrical blend of piano-driven rock, catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics. (Check out the deluxe version of the album for a sublimely fun take on "Colorful," along with acoustic versions of some of the band's other songs.) Jukebox is joined for the co-headlining tour by The Mowgli's, the California alternative rockers who first struck gold with the bright and cheerful "San Francisco" and who are out supporting the recent release of the new "American Feelings" EP. Twin XL will join the two bands for the Chicago stop of the tour Wednesday at Chicago's Metro. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $25-$28. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Friday Pilots Club is set to play its biggest show yet; the Chicago rock band was tapped to join 101-WKQX's PIQNIQ Music Festival lineup this June. - Courtesy of Emma Zanger

On Monday, 101-WKQX dropped details about its annual celebration of summer, PIQNIQ. The music fest -- Saturday, June 15, at Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre -- features a luminous lineup including jangle-folk standouts The Lumineers, Young the Giant's alternative rock sound and a little rage from Libertyville's Tom Morello. Be sure to catch pop band AJR as the brothers show they are more than just "Sober Up" with new songs from an upcoming album. And the rising rockers of Friday Pilots Club prove once again that great talent is growing out of our local music scene. Blue October, The Strumbellas, The Glorious Sons and Shaed round out the lineup. Presale tickets are available now with the password "ILOVEBEAR"; the regular sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. Saturday, June 15, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $20; $18.75 for general admission lawn four-packs. 101wkqx.com/piqniq.

Spring Awakening moves to Hoffman Estates

Spring Awakening Music Fest announced this week its headliners and a new location for one of this summer's first big music festivals. The three-day electronica-heavy fest will feature headliners DJ Snake, GRiZ, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Rezz and Zedd and a lineup of more than 90 artists on five stages when it moves to its new home at the Poplar Creek 59-90 Entertainment District near the Sears Centre. Three-day general admission early bird and VIP passes are on sale now; check springawakeningmusicfestival.com for more information on the location, transportation information, lineup updates and aftershows. Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, at Poplar Creek 59-90 Entertainment District, 5523 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Three-day passes start at $169 plus fees; VIP packages start at $289 plus fees. springawakeningmusicfestival.com.

Lolla tix are coming

Lollapalooza, Chicago's four-day midsummer celebration of music, announced four-day passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at lollapalooza.com. Keep tabs on lineup announcements for the more than 170 expected acts once the first wave of tickets is on sale. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 1-4, at Grant Park. Four-day general admission passes start at $340; four-day GA+ start at $650; four-day VIP start at $2,200; and four-day Platinum packages start at $4,200. lollapalooza.com.

Concert highlights

Softspoken, So Soon, The Truth, OUTDrejas: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

American Idiots, Invictus, Misstep Forward: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Sham Rock and Roll featuring The Headspins, Solution Unsatisfactory, Take the Reins, Get Up and Go: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Sugar Skull, 9743 Franklin Ave., Franklin Park. $5. (847) 916-2690 or sugarskullchi.com.

Don't Speak: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $7. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

Bronze Radio Return, Wildermiss: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $17-$20. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Anthony Gomes: 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

FitzGerald's St. Patrick's Day Fest featuring Cannonball, The Belvederes, The Mayer School Irish Dancers, The Dooley Brothers, Fitz & the Celts: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10 at the door; $5 for children 12 and younger. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Totally Cashed Patty's Day featuring Blood People, Beach Party, Totally Cashed, Pylons, Johnny Yuma, The Phonographs, Blind Shrines and more: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

Moonshine Bandits: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$20. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Offshoot, Blameless Lake: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Wishbone North, 3300 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 549-2663 or wishbonenorth.com.

Bright Kid, TREY, Co-Stanza, Cardinal Harbor: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $12. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Trippin' Billies: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

The Kings Rising, Eraserhead, OD JO: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at White Tavern, 423 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville. (630) 357-1890 or facebook.com.

Silvie's Punk Fest featuring Welcome to Jonestown, Too Tough To Die, Cheatin at Solitaire, Prison City Brigade: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

Redhorse CD-release show: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Olde Tyme Inn, 109 S. Main St., Sandwich. (815) 786-9700 or oldtymeinn.com.

Y&T, Veilside: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Throwbacks: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 25 West Brewing Co., 327 Stratford Drive, Bloomingdale. (630) 351-2500 or 25westbrew.com.

The St. Patrick's Day Massacre featuring The Ike Reilly Assassination, Brendan O'Shea: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Chin Up, Kid, Offended by Everything, Cleveland Avenue, When The Sun Sets: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

An Evening with Michael Bublé: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $125-$750. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

NeoRomantics, When We Was Kids, jonfin: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

lowercaseLullaby, Paper Towels, Taco Shock, Calling in Dead: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

The Blue Stones, The Million Reasons: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Kid Breeze, Audrey Valentine, Sarita, Mika Luciano: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Jackyl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Fletcher Rockwell: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Mark Morton, Light the Torch, Moon Tooth: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $25-$150. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.



• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music fanboy. Find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Brian also keeps tabs on the Chicago-area music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.