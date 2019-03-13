Feder: Colleagues pulling for 'Chicago treasure' Art Norman

Veteran Chicago newsman Art Norman disclosed this week that he has been diagnosed with bone cancer and will begin chemotherapy Monday.

Veteran Chicago newsman Art Norman disclosed this week that he has been diagnosed with bone cancer and will begin chemotherapy Monday, Robert Feder writes.

"My wife and I are ready for the difficult road ahead," he wrote on Facebook. "There will [be] obstacles, but it is not an impossible journey."

