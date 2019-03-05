'Frozen' musical to play Chicago starting in fall of 2020

The musical "Frozen," seen here in its Broadway production, will play Chicago for 11 weeks starting in October of 2020. Courtesy of Disney

"Frozen" will bring chills to Elsa-loving locals when the Broadway musical hits Chicago in 2020 for an 11-week run.

Broadway in Chicago announced Tuesday that the Tony-nominated hit Disney musical will play Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre from Oct. 21, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021.

The story -- beloved by fans of the Oscar-winning animated film -- revolves around royal sisters Elsa and Anna. When Elsa flees their castle home, unable to control her unique and dangerous powers, Anna sets off on a quest to find the only family she has left.

The stage version features songs from the film with an expanded score and new numbers. The creative team includes Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (music and lyrics), Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director) and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets will go on sale later. See broadwayinchicago.com for more details.