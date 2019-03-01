5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Learn about maple tapping this weekend at Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. Daily Herald File Photo

The Brodozer flies into Monster Jam, which returns to Rosemont's Allstate Arena this weekend. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

The big wheels keep on turning as Monster Jam rolls into Rosemont's Allstate Arena this weekend. This is just one of many fun events happening in the suburbs. For more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Big wheels

See big trucks such as the Dragon, the Brodozer and more do amazing stunts at the Monster Jam at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15-$65; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Friday, March 1; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3; and 7 p.m. Monday, March 4.

Late-night laughs

High school English teacher turned comedian and Aurora West High School alum Kimberly "KB" Marion hosts the adults-only "KB's Kickback Late Night Show" at Aurora's Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive. A sendup of TV's late-night chat shows, "KB's Kickback" includes standup, improv and audience interaction. $20 plus a two-item minimum. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2.

Sweet tapping

Learn about the time-honored tradition of maple tapping when The Forest Preserve District of Kane County hosts Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Free. (630) 444-3190 or kaneforest.com. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats dazzle at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 2. -

Marvel at traditional Chinese acrobatics, dance and costumes when the Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at the College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $31-$36. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcilinois.edu. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

String serenade

Guitarist Jason Vieaux joins guest conductor Teddy Abrams for the Elgin Symphony Orchestra concerts "Guitar Serenade" at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$75; $10 kids. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3.