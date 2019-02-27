Where past 'American Idol' winners are now as new season kicks off

David Cook recently released the single "Death of Me." Associated Press, 2016

Lee DeWyze performs at the "American Idol" season finale in 2016. The Mount Prospect native has released seven studio albums since winning the title. Associated Press, 2016

Some have had more success than others -- in certain cases, much more -- but they all share one thing: the title "American Idol."

As the singing competition starts its second ABC season (and 17th season overall, encompassing its initial Fox run) Sunday, March 3, more hopefuls will pursue the sort of career launch others have gotten from the show ... even if they didn't win.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return as judges, with Ryan Seacrest back in his traditional role as host.

And what of past "American Idol" winners? Here's a look at where they are now.

Kelly Clarkson gained fame as the first "American Idol" winner, but now the singer is a coach on NBC's "The Voice." - Courtesy of NBC

Kelly Clarkson (2002): Now in her third season as a mentor on NBC's "The Voice," Grammy winner Clarkson also is readying a syndicated talk show for this fall.

Ruben Studdard (2003): Teamed with "Idol" runner-up Clay Aiken, Studdard made his Broadway debut over the past holiday season with a seasonal show.

Fantasia Barrino (2004): In recent years, Barrino has toured with a concert show, and she released a Christmas album in 2017.

Carrie Underwood (2005): With her sixth studio album ("Cry Pretty") released last fall, multiple Grammy winner Underwood starts her newest concert tour in May.

Taylor Hicks (2006): Hicks has been hosting the farm-to-table-advocating food show "State Plate" on INSP.

Jordin Sparks performs at half-time during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants in 2017. She has a YouTube baking series called "Heart of the Batter." - Associated Press, 2017

Jordin Sparks (2007): After starring in last September's Lifetime special "Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story," the singer has the YouTube baking series "Heart of the Batter."

David Cook (2008): Cook recently released the single "Death of Me" and participated in the Chicago Bulls' Pride Night.

Kris Allen (2009): Allen has toured with other "American Idol" alumni in a stage show, and his most recent single was last year's "When All the Stars Have Died."

Lee DeWyze (2010): The Mount Prospect native, who has released seven studio albums, is now wed to model and actress Jonna Walsh ("Baby Daddy").

Scotty McCreery (2011): In-demand country star McCreery tours frequently and released his latest album ("Seasons Change") last year.

Phillip Phillips (2012): Still claiming the top-selling song yielded by "Idol" ("Home"), Phillips toured last year both on his own and with Gavin DeGraw.

Candice Glover (2013): Having released the 2014 album "Music Speaks," Glover has said she wants to be a counselor.

Caleb Johnson (2014): Johnson toured with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra last year.

Nick Fradiani (2015): As a solo artist, Fradiani has released an album ("Hurricane") and a self-marketed EP ("Where We Left Off").

Trent Harmon (2016): Troubles with Harmon's record label were resolved, and he released the album "You Got 'Em All" last year.

Maddie Poppe is the most recent singer to add "American Idol" winner to her resume. - Associated Press, 2018

Maddie Poppe (2018): A contestant on "The Voice" earlier, Poppe has released several singles, the latest of which is "First Aid Kit."

