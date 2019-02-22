5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Prepare to be impressed by Jay Pharoah's impressions and comedy this weekend at Rosemont's Zanies. Or take part in an escape room or ax throwing as part of the Lake County Craft Beer Festival Saturday. For other fun weekend options, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.

Sharp impressions

Catch up with actor and comedian Jay Pharoah ("Saturday Night Live," "White Famous") when he returns this weekend to Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $30 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

Capt. Lee King (David Goodloe) shares his reluctance to accept a promotion from Lt. Col. Littlefield (Bryan Burke) in Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's production of "Defiance" at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of Rex Howard Photography/Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

A military leadership crisis is at the crux of "Defiance," a 2006 drama by John Patrick Shanley ("Doubt," "Moonstruck") now being staged by Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $40; $38 seniors and kids. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22-23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

Meow mix

See all kinds of felines and products catering to them this weekend as part of the Lincoln State Cat Club and its 58th Annual Benefit Show and Event honoring Rescue Super Heroes at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road, St. Charles. $10; $8 seniors and kids 6-12. (630) 584-6926, kanecountyfair.com or lscats.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24.

The Lake County Craft Beer Festival comes to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday, Feb. 23. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Lake County Craft Beer Festival features dozens of local and regional brewers, plus other activities ranging from an escape room to ax throwing at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $60 (includes 25 sample tickets); $10 designated driver. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

Marshy outdoors

Bundle up for the winter Marsh Walk Sunday at the Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Free, but advance registration is required. (815) 344-1294 or friendsofvolobog.org. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.