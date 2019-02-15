'Dear Evan Hansen' announces 2020 Chicago return

hello

Heidi Hansen (Jessica Phillips) assures her son, Evan (Ben Levi Ross), that she will remain by his side no matter what in the musical "Dear Evan Hansen." Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Theater fans unable to snag tickets for the current Chicago run of "Dear Evan Hansen" have another chance: The national tour of the 2017 Tony Award-winning musical will return next year.

The show, which opened this week in Chicago, will be back for a 12-week engagement from July 7 through Sept. 27, 2020, at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. The current run ends March 10 and is largely sold out.

Tickets for the return go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, with some presale opportunities the day before through social media and Broadway In Chicago. Individual tickets range from $85 to $175, with premium options available.

"Chicago audiences love 'Dear Evan Hansen' and we are thrilled and thankful Chicago will be the very first city to have a return engagement," Eileen LaCario, vice president of Broadway In Chicago, said in a statement.

The musical, which won six Tonys, is about a lonely teenage boy whose letter to himself falls into the hands of a classmate and leads to a lie that changes his life. The show features music by composer/lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman") and a book by Steven Levenson.

See broadwayinchicago.com or ticketmaster.com for tickets.