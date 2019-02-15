5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Elton John brings his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to Rosemont's Allstate Arena Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16. Associated Press File Photo, November 2018

Elton John brings his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to Rosemont's Allstate Arena Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16. Associated Press, November 2018

This is your last chance to catch Elton John locally when his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour stops at Rosemont's Allstate Arena for two shows. For more ideas of what to do this weekend, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.

'Rocket Man'

Elton John bids adieu to touring with his massive "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which plays two performances this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $243.88-$1,313.47; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16.

Astounding

Shen Yun tours to the Rosemont Theatre Friday through Sunday, Feb. 15-17. - Courtesy of Shen Yun

Thetraveling Chinese music and dance spectacular Shen Yun returns to the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $80-$200. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

Folk songstress

Judy Collins performs at Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts Saturday, Feb. 16. - Associated Press, 2017

Grammy Award-winning folk singer and songwriter Judy Collins performs in concert at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $39-$47. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

Jump and jive

The North Central College Swing Dance Society sponsors a Valentine's Day Swing Dance at North Central College's Madden Theatre, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $1. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

Jazz dance

The Elisa Monte Dance Company teams up with Chris Brubeck's "Triple Play" for the collaboration "Elisa Monte Dance Does Brubeck" featuring the music of Dave Brubeck at the College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $35-$40; $10-$15 kids. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.