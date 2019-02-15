5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs
This is your last chance to catch Elton John locally when his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour stops at Rosemont's Allstate Arena for two shows. For more ideas of what to do this weekend, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.
'Rocket Man'
Elton John bids adieu to touring with his massive "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which plays two performances this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $243.88-$1,313.47; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16.
Astounding
Thetraveling Chinese music and dance spectacular Shen Yun returns to the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $80-$200. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.
Folk songstress
Grammy Award-winning folk singer and songwriter Judy Collins performs in concert at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $39-$47. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.
Jump and jive
The North Central College Swing Dance Society sponsors a Valentine's Day Swing Dance at North Central College's Madden Theatre, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $1. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.
Jazz dance
The Elisa Monte Dance Company teams up with Chris Brubeck's "Triple Play" for the collaboration "Elisa Monte Dance Does Brubeck" featuring the music of Dave Brubeck at the College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $35-$40; $10-$15 kids. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.