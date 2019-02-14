Michael Jackson musical not opening here, after all

Courtesy of DKC O&MA new musical based on the life of Michael Jackson, "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," won't debut in Chicago, as previously announced.

The forthcoming Michael Jackson musical titled "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" has canceled its world premiere Chicago tryout. The show, inspired by the life and times of the late "King of Pop," will instead open directly on Broadway in New York City in summer 2020.

The Michael Jackson estate and Columbia Live Stage cited scheduling difficulties brought about by a recent Actors Equity strike as the reason for the scuttled Windy City launch. Instead, they announced plans to open the musical's first national tour in Chicago.

For more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com or dontstoponbroadway.com.