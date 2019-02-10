Weekend picks: Celebrate the arts of 'Bollywood' at COD

hello

The touring song and dance revue "Bollywood Boulevard" plays two shows at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Anne Whitman Photography

Starry subcontinent

More than 100 years of Hindi cinema is the inspiration for the touring song and dance revue "Bollywood Boulevard," playing this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $50-$65. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Fishin' fun

No matter the weather or temperature, the Northern Illinois Conservation Club sponsors the 59th Chain O' Lakes Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival this weekend at Turtle Beach on Channel Lake, 42273 N. Woodbine Ave., Antioch. $3; two tickets for $5. (847) 395-6422 or mynicc.org. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Car collective

See the auto industry's latest models and special concept cars at the 111th Chicago Auto Show starting this weekend at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $13; $7 seniors 62 and older and kids 7-12. (312) 791-7000 or chicagoautoshow.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

'Seussical' returns

The Cat in the Hat serves as narrator for "Seussical," the musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty based on such Dr. Seuss stories as "The Cat in the Hat," "Horton Hears a Who" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" among other tales. Evan Tyrone Martin plays Horton and Jonathan Butler-Duplessis plays the Cat in director William Carlos Angulo's production for Marriott Theatre's young audiences. Previews at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The show opens Feb. 16. $18.23. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com.

Blossom time

The Orchid Show returns for a six-week run with the new theme "In the Tropics" starting Saturday at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $12; $10 seniors; $25-$30 parking. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Elmo & friends

Meet up with many of your favorite Sesame Workshop characters when "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" plays six performances this weekend at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $20-$75. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 10:30 a.m., 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Crafty collection

Bright Star Events presents a Winter Craft Fair featuring jewelry, bath products and gifts made by local artisans this weekend at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free. (847) 263-7500 or simon.com/mall/gurnee-mills. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Chopin & company

Pianist Natasha Paremski joins with conductor Andrew Grams and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the concert "Natasha and the Romantics." Hear the music of Brahms, Chopin and Schumann this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$75; $10 kids. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Teatro Vista premiere

Teatro Vista, which premiered Stephanie Alison Walker's "The Madres" last year, premieres her sequel "The Abuelas." It's about an Argentine symphony orchestra cellist and new mother, who learns a 37-year-old secret that threatens to upend her life. Teatro Vista artistic director Ricardo Gutierrez directs.Previews at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The show opens Feb. 15. $20-$35. (773) 871-3000, teatrovista.org or victorygardens.org.

Slavic songs

Chicago A Cappella shines a spotlight on Slavic culture with "Polish Splendor: Songs and Traditions From the Crossroads of Europe." The concert tours to Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park, among other places. $35-$45; $32-$34 seniors. (773) 281-7820 or chicagoacappella.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Evanston's own

Take part in "A Live Conversation With John Cusack" following a screening of the acclaimed 2000 film "High Fidelity" on Sunday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $52-$150. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.