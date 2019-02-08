5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Actor and Evanston native John Cusack will talk about his film "High Fidelity" after a screening at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre Sunday, Feb. 10.

Outdoors indoors

See the latest models and more than 400 vehicles on display at the 51st annual Chicago RV & Camping Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $12, $4 for kids 6-12. (847) 692-2220 or chicagorvshow.com. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.

Dual exhibitions

Artist Rosalie Waranius Vass' exhibition "A Place You've Never Been Before" and artist Marisa Muro's exhibition "Breaking Concrete" both open this weekend at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. $5 donation. (630) 761-9977 or waterstreetstudios.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-10.

Pianist Natasha Paremski performs Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. - Courtesy of Andrea Joynt

Pianist Natasha Paremski joins with conductor Andrew Grams and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the concert "Natasha and the Romantics." Hear music by Brahms, Chopin and Schumann at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$75; $10 kids. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.

The touring song and dance revue "Bollywood Boulevard" plays two shows at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of Anne Whitman Photography

More than 100 years of Hindi cinema is the inspiration for the touring song-and-dance revue "Bollywood Boulevard" playing at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $50-$65. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.

John Cusack live

Take part in "A Live Conversation With John Cusack" following a screening of the acclaimed 2000 film "High Fidelity" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $52-$150. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Read our interview with him previewing Sunday's event: dailyherald.com/.