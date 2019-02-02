Weekend picks: 'Dancing with the Stars Live!' steps into Rosemont Theatre

Dancers Artem Chigvintsev, left, and Witney Carson are featured in the tour of "Dancing with the Stars Live: A Night to Remember" at the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2. Associated Press, 2014

Fancy steps

See many of your favorite reality TV dancers on tour when "Dancing with the Stars Live! A Night to Remember" sways in for two shows Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $63-$575; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

Tails on trails

Winter walkers and their canine friends won't want to miss this year's first Dog Admission Day Saturday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $5 per dog; regular admission $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Feb. 2

Wintertime fun

The Elmhurst Park District hosts a family-friendly Cabin Fever Funfest! event with games, crafts, obstacle courses and more on Saturday at Courts Plus, 186 S. West Ave., Elmhurst. Free admission. (630) 833-5064 or courts-plus.com. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 2

Long Grove Cocoa Crawl

Who doesn't love hot chocolate on a frigid day? Bundle up and head out to Long Grove from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, for the village's annual Cocoa Crawl. Start at Long Grove Visitor's Center, 308 Old McHenry Road, where you can pick up a map of participating stores and restaurants. All Cocoa Crawl stops will be serving hot cocoa or chocolate-inspired drinks and sweets, including hot chocolate popcorn, hot chocolate bark and hot chocolate Krispies. Stop back by the Visitor's Center to vote on your favorite treat and be entered into a raffle for prizes. For details, see longgrove.org/.

Year of the pig

The Huaxing Arts Group shares Lunar New Year traditions and activities on Saturday at the Fashion Outlets Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Free. (847) 928-7500 or fashionoutletsofchicago.com. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

Shadow play

It's time once again for Woodstock's Groundhog Days. See the acclaimed 1993 Harold Ramis film, go on a locations walking tour of where the movie was shot, or attend the morning prognostication among other events through Saturday, Feb. 9, at and around the Woodstock Opera House, 121 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Some events are free and some have fees. Call (815) 334-2620 or visit woodstockgroundhog.org for more information. Various events through 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3; also $65 dinner and auction 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Tunes on tap

The folks behind 14 local breweries are putting some of their favorite music on stage at this year's Brewers Rock Festival to raise funds for the Alliance for the Great Lakes, an organization working to keep the Great Lakes safe and clean. The event, from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Berwyn's Wire, will feature a number of talented local acts performing while attendees sample some of the 25-plus beers produced by participating breweries -- including Kinslahger, Argus, Blue Nose, Buckledown, Flapjack, Great Central, Gun Craft, Lagunitas, Midnight Pig, Miskatonic, One Lake, Tighthead, Revolution and Motor Row. The Bricks wood-fired pizza truck will be stationed out front to satisfy your munchies. 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. $40 includes admission and beer-sampling tickets; $15 for admission but no beer tickets. (844) 552-4437 or brewersrockfestival.com.

Love and Theft

Nashville country duo Love and Theft brings its hits "Runaway," "Angel Eyes," "Whiskey on My Breath" and more to Lisle's BaseCamp Pub for a night of hot tunes to get you moving. Local musicians Michael Keys, Nick Lynch and Summer Son kick off the night. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $20-$25. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

Bucking bovines

Cheer on those who can stay on the longest when the Professional Championship Bull Riders World Tour Finale XIII plays out this weekend at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $38-$63 reserved; $18 general admission; $10 youth general admission. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

Fighting words

Lake Zurich native Elise Marie Davis stars as the titular character in Broken Nose Theatre's Midwest premiere of "Girl in the Red Corner" by Stephen Spotswood. Davis, Broken Nose's artistic director, plays Halo, an unemployed woman and former abused spouse who takes up mixed martial arts and learns something about herself. Elizabeth Laidlaw directs. Previews at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Admission is pay-what-you-can. See brokennosetheatre.com.

Operatic revenge

One of ancient Greece's oldest tragedies got the grand opera treatment in 1909 when composer Richard Strauss collaborated with librettist Hugo von Hofmannsthal on "Elektra." The Lyric Opera of Chicago revives Sir David McVicar's acclaimed 2012 production for six performances starting Saturday at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $37-$279. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

You've got a friend ...

Carole King ­-- she of iconic classics such as "I Feel the Earth Move," "It's Too Late," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "Where You Lead" (Yes, the "Gilmore Girls" theme song, and yes, that is her behind the counter of Stars Hollow's Sophie's Music shop) -- gets the tribute treatment as Tina Naponelli pays homage with her "Tapestry Unraveled: A Tribute to Carole King" at the Raue Center for the Arts. Naponelli and her five-piece band re-create the powerful live experience of the Grammy-winning artist. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$34. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Fries with that

Former McDonald's executive Bob Langert discusses and signs his new book, "The Battle to do Good: Inside McDonald's Sustainability Journey," on Sunday at Anderson's Books, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Free. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3

