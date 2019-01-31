Brantley Gilbert to perform at Naperville's Ribfest

Country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert is set to perform July 5 at Naperville's Ribfest. Courtesy of Exchange Club of Naperville

A "Modern Day Prodigal Son" is set to appear soon in Naperville, with country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert on the calendar to play July 5 at Ribfest.

Georgia native Gilbert is scheduled as the main stage headliner on the third day of the four-day Fourth of July weekend festival that's gearing up for its 32nd year in Naperville.

Known for his albums "Modern Day Prodigal Son," "Halfway to Heaven," "Just As I Am" and "The Devil Don't Sleep," Gilbert and his show are exciting organizers of the event with the Exchange Club of Naperville.

"We're always thrilled to get a performer of Brantley Gilbert's caliber," Ribfest Co-chairwoman Sandy Rocush said in a news release. "Brantley Gilbert's music has so much depth. It's the best of country: fabulous music with rich and real storytelling. We can't wait to hear him."

Gilbert is one of the songwriters behind Jason Aldean's 2011 "Dirt Road Anthem," which was nominated as the Country Music Awards Song of the Year. He's promoting his latest release, the single "What Happens In A Small Town," recorded along with singer, songwriter and guitarist Lindsay Ell, and also his 2017 album "The Devil Don't Sleep," which includes songs reflecting on sobriety.

Ribfest organizers traditionally feature a country day each year and said Gilbert's offstage charitable efforts also make him a good choice for their fundraiser, which benefits organizations that work to end child abuse and domestic violence.

"His talent is only exceeded by his philanthropy," Ribfest Co-Chairman Pete Paulsen said. "He's performed USO tours and headlined a benefit for families of servicemen. He's met countless Make-A-Wish kids. Someone with a heart for others makes him a great fit for Ribfest. He'll bring a party for our mission."

Tickets for Gilbert's show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at ribfest.net. Prices start at $35.

Tickets are available now for a Billy Idol concert set for Wednesday, July 3.