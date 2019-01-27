Weekend picks: See Husky Heroes at Lisle's Morton Arboretum

hello

Mike Rawaillot of Woodridge guided his team during a previous Husky Heroes event at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Daily Herald File Photo

Husky Heroes

See demonstrations of dogs doing sled-pulling and "skijoring" (dogs pulling a person on skis), or find out about adoption programs as part of the annual Husky Heroes at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids ages 2 to 17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Geneva Restaurant Week

There's still time to take advantage of Geneva Restaurant Week, as restaurants are running specials now through Sunday, Jan. 27. Lunch and dinner deals typically range from $9 to $39, and some include multiple courses and/or a drink. Participating restaurants include: 1910 Bar, Altiro Latin Fusion, Atwater's in The Herrington, Chianti's, Cotto A Legna, Craft Urban, Del Barrio Mezcaleria, FoxFire Restaurant, Geneva Ale House, GIA MIA, Houlihan's, The Little Traveler Atrium Café, Livia Italian Eatery, Old Towne Pub Geneva, Osteria Bigolaro, Preservation, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sergio's Cantina, Stockholm's and The Walrus Room. Find details at genevachamber.com/.

Dog pageant

Different breeds of canines compete in the Cool Cluster Dog Shows sponsored by the Chain O' Lakes Kennel Club this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free, but $5 parking. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 27

Libation Trail Tastin' Tour

It's almost here: The first Libation Trail Tastin' Tour, a brewery bus tour from Visit Lake County and Vorlauf Brew Tours, rolls out at noon Sunday, Jan. 27. The tours starts at Half Day Brewing Company, 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire, before traveling by luxury shuttle to Roaring Table Brewing in Lake Zurich, Tighthead Brewing in Mundelein and then finishing back at Half Day. The tour, which ends at 5 p.m., includes catering at Half Day Brewing, a craft beer tour guide, three beers (one per location), one surprise bus beer, a VIP brewery tour at Tighthead Brewing, a survival goody bag, and "Jebeerdy" trivia and prizes. It's $69.95 per person (21 and older only). Order tickets at vorlaufbrewtours.com/events-1/libation-trail-tastin-tour. For details, see visitlakecounty.org/libation-trail.

Big trucks

See oversized vehicles crush cars and do other stunts with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LIVE! this weekend at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $29-$39; $9 kids ages 12 and under. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Wintertime fun

The Busy Brains Children's Museum sponsors the family event Beat the Winter Blues, which features storytelling, STEM projects, contests and more at the Lake Villa Township West Campus, 37850 IL Hwy. 59, Lake Villa. $5 with a donation of a new winter hat or gloves; $7 per family otherwise. (847) 356-2383 or busybrains.org. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Jazz & ragtime

Pianist Matt Peterson performs music of Scott Joplin, Duke Ellington, Herbie Hancock and more in the St. Charles Public Library's Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. 6th St., St. Charles. Free. (630) 584-0076 or scpld.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Icy competition

Gold medal paralympian Brody Roybal is a special guest for the 9th Annual The Sleds Are Coming sled hockey showcase at the Lake Forest College Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse, 555 Sheridan Road, Lake Forest. Free. (847) 735-5285 or glasa.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Waltz kings

Andrew Grams conducts the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in waltzes, polkas and more by the Strauss family in "A Night in Old Vienna" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$75; $10 youth. (847) 888-0400 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Viennese high jinks

Fidelity-tested spouses and practical jokers run amok in "Die Fledermaus" ("The Bat"). Kirk Muspratt conducts the New Philharmonic in performances of the 1874 comic operetta by Johann Strauss II this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Remembrance event

To mark the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance, the Illinois Holocaust Museum presents the lecture "The Work of Father Patrick Desbois and Yahad-In Unum." Yahad-In Unum research director Patrice Bensimon discusses the organization's efforts to discover and document the European locations of mass graves. The event is on Sunday at 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Free. (847) 967-4800 or illinoisholocaustmuseum.org. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

Underbelly Hours kickoff at Cairo

Adela and Dan, hosts of The Underbelly Hours radio show on Elmhurst College's WRSE-88.7 FM, are throwing a kickoff party for the 2019 season of the radio show, and you're invited! The party features some of the show's favorite underground acts from last year -- The Child of Eve, Elysian Green, Pino Farina, From the Start, The God Awful Small Affairs and Rotten Mouth -- along with raffles, food, brews and more. 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $5. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com.

Funny Fatel

Catch up with comedian Mitch Fatel as he returns to perform standup this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.