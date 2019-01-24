Feder: WGN renews Pat Tomasulo's 'Man of the People'

"Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo" the late-night comedy show hosted by the multitalented sports anchor and standup comedian, has been renewed for a second season on Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes.

Airing at 10 p.m. Saturdays, new episodes will premiere February 2.

"It's been exciting to watch the show evolve into 'must see content' much like our 'must watch' WGN Morning News," said Paul Rennie, president and general manager of WGN. "The live studio audience brings an energy to the building that we haven't had in many years. We are very committed to producing local programming that all of Chicago can enjoy."

