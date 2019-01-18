5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Bummed about the cold and snow? Here are five fun things to do in the suburbs despite the wintry weather. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.

Funny Finesse

Catch up with actor and comedian Finesse Mitchell ("Saturday Night Live," "Roadies") when he performs standup shows at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

Sisters Margaret (Kassandra Hesek), left, and Henrietta Leavitt (Paige Brantley) are greeted by Henrietta's co-workers, Annie Cannon (Julie Bayer) and Williamina Fleming (JoAnn Smith), in "Silent Sky" at St. Charles' Steel Beam Theatre. - Courtesy of Steel Beam Theatre

Now in a revival at Steel Beam Theatre, "Silent Sky" chronicles the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, whose groundbreaking scientific ideas were dismissed because she was a woman. See the production at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's "Swan Lake" tours to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre on Saturday and the Aurora's Paramount Theatre on Sunday. - Courtesy of National Ballet Theatre of Odessa

A prince and a cursed swan princess find redemptive love in the Tchaikovsky classic "Swan Lake" presented by the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa. First it's at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $29.50-$52.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. Then it moves to the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $35-$65. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in Waukegan and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, in Aurora.

Talking Heads tribute

BiG SUiT: A Tribute to Talking Heads brings its funk-rock sound to the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, on Saturday. Tickets to hear the nine-piece band start at $28. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org/. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.

'I Have a Dream'

The Chicago Sinfonietta's annual "MLK Tribute Concert" features guest conductors Kedrick Armstrong and Kellen Gray and works by Beethoven, Coleridge-Taylor, Tippet and more at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $10-$75. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.